Unidentified foreign woman’s body found on Kamala Beach, Phuket

Forensic team hunts for leads in unsettling beachside case

The body of a foreign woman was found washed up on Kamala Beach, Phuket, on the evening of yesterday, August 4, prompting an investigation by local police and forensic officials. The identity of the woman has not yet been established.

Kamala Police were informed of the incident at approximately 6.30pm. Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanapop Rattanaburi, a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital, and rescue personnel from the Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Organisation responded to the scene near Ratchaprachanukroh School on Kamala Beach.

Upon arrival, the body was found on the sand without any immediate signs of injury or foul play, though the woman’s identity remains unknown.

Lifeguard Nitiphum Phontham reported that a good Samaritan had seen the woman swimming in the area around 4pm and had noticed she left her clothes on the beach. Later, the same person noticed a body floating in the water and informed the lifeguards, but by the time they arrived, the body had already come ashore.

Police stated that the initial examination revealed no signs of assault or struggle. The Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation rescue workers transported the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses as they attempt to identify the woman. Efforts are being made to notify her embassy, immigration police, and family once identification is confirmed. Kamala Police are treating the case as a suspected drowning and will provide further updates when the woman’s identity is confirmed.

In similar news, the body, believed to be that of a foreign tourist, was found in an advanced state of decomposition within the forested area of Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai’s Mueang district on August 3.

Related Articles

A local collecting forest goods discovered the remains about 2 kilometres from the main road in Suthep subdistrict and promptly alerted Phuping Rajanivej police. Forensic teams at the scene estimated the body had been decomposing for more than a week, complicating identification efforts.

