No restriction on tourist numbers visiting Similan Island for three months | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
No restriction on tourist numbers visiting Similan Island for three months
The Phuket Administrative Court has issued a temporary order for the Similan Islands. The order overturns a recent restriction on tourist numbers on the island for three months.
Yesterday the Phuket Administrative Court ruled to temporarily stop the restriction of tourist numbers visiting the Similan Island from January 1 to March 31.
The President of Similan Surin Tour Operators, Nipon Sommoh says, “This is just a starting point.”
“We have suffered in the past from a lack of tourism income. When the number of tourists increases, we are sure that the island’s natural resources can be managed.”
“We will operate the service whilst taking care of our environment.”
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phang Nga. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Phang Nga
Watch leather back sea turtle eggs on Phang Nga beach via cams
PHOTOS: DMCR
Fences have been set up on Kuek Kak Beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga to prevent thieves and animals from disturbing turtle eggs that were laid there earlier last week. There are now six CCTVs monitoring the area.
A mother leather back sea turtle laid 93 eggs at the beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga last week. The 89 eggs were carefully moved to a safer area on the beach whilst four eggs were broken.
Read more about the moving of the eggs HERE.
Anyone can monitor and watch the eggs until they hatch from now until hatching via ‘love sea turtles’ on the Marine Department website HERE. It is now day eleven since the mother laid eggs.
Meanwhile about 80-100 eggs were found after another leather back sea turtle laid eggs on a beach in Tai Mueang, Phang Nga.
Read more HERE.
Phang Nga
Two whale sharks sighted off Kamala Beach
PHOTOS: ชารีพหัวควน VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket
Two whale sharks have been spotted off Kamala Beach this week.
A Facebook user ‘Niruj Kdtv Kamala’ has posted two photos on his personal facebook with a message reading, “Kamala fishermen have spotted two whale sharks which were swimming with the boat about three nautical miles off Kamala Beach.”
Meanwhile, a large whale shark has also been spotted at Koh Pak Biea between Phang Nga and Krabi in Phang Nga Bay last week.
PHANG NGA BAYYesterday a large whale shark was spotted at Koh Pak Biea between Phang Nga and Krabi.VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket
Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, December 23, 2018
Phang Nga
Tsunami survivors gather for the 14th anniversary of the Boxing Day tragedy
Services remembering the tsunami victims were held in six southern coastal provinces of Thailand, because they all shared in this tragedy.
On the 14th anniversary of Thailand’s only recorded tsunami, relatives of those killed by the waves gathered yesterday to remember their loved ones.
“I lost 11 family members in that tsunami and I could not locate all their bodies,” Pranee Kaewdecha said, as she brought white roses to a tsunami memorial at Ban Nam Khem in Phang Nga province. She said laying flowers was the only thing she could do to have the feeling as if her family members were still with her.
Ban Nam Khem was among the hardest-hit spots when giant waves crashed onto the shores of Thailand’s Andaman provinces on December 26, 2004.
After the waves disappeared, more than 5,000 people were also gone.
“I have decided to never step into seawater again because the sea took away my four year old child,” said a grief-stricken mother.
David Rucker, an American, said he still could not get over the heartbreaking loss inflicted by the tsunami on Thailand. While his family members and close friends were visiting Phang Nga, devastating waves hit and killed them.
“Because of what happened, I have come here every year to mourn the passing of my loved ones,” he said.
In Krabi’s Muang district, more than 500 people gathered to make merit for those who died on what much of the world calls the Boxing Day Tragedy. Religious services were conducted based on Buddhist, Christian and Islamic beliefs.
“We come here not only to remember those who are gone but also to keep in mind that one should be well prepared to deal with natural disasters that may arise,” Deputy Krabi Governor Somkuan Khan-ngern said.
In the aftermath of the deadly waves, early-warning towers have gone up in Thailand.
“In Phuket alone, we have 19 such towers,” Phuket’s disaster-prevention-and-mitigation chief Praphan Khanprasaeng said.
According to him, each tower’s warning signal can cover an area within a radius of one or two kilometres. The signal is tested every Wednesday.
“Our early-warning system for a tsunami threat is 100 per cent efficient,” Praphan said.
He said if a tsunami threat was detected, the National Disaster Warning Centre would issue an early warning and people in risky areas would be evacuated. Praphan added that evacuation routes had already been prepared to ensure swift action in times of emergency.
The memorial services in Phuket attracted people of various nationalities including Chinese, Japanese, Americans, Australians and Germans. Some more intimate beach memorials were also held by groups of friends.
Although Thailand has not yet seen another tsunami, tsunamis have hit its neighbouring Indonesia several times this year. The latest tsunami tragedy to strike Indonesia took place last Saturday, killing hundreds of tourists and locals.
SOURCE: The Nation
