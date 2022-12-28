Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand should impose restrictions on Chinese tourists, says Pheu Thai MP
News that China is opening its borders to foreigners and relaxing Covid-19 restrictions was widely welcomed by Thailand yesterday as it looks to further boost its tourist economy. Today, MPs are warning that Thailand should tread lightly and impose restrictions on potential Covid-carrying Chinese tourists otherwise the kingdom could face another potential catastrophic pandemic.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Chaturon Chaisang, who is a member of Pheu Thai’s strategy committee, believes travellers from China and countries where a lot of Chinese tourists have visited should face restrictions.
“Given the [Covid outbreak] situation in China, Thailand should cautiously prepare for the influx of Chinese tourists.
“We should have some guards up…and tests should be administered to find out what kind of variants are coming in from China to find out if they are more severe than the variants that have been found in Thailand.”
Chaturon’s comment came on the back of the mainland announcing that inbound travellers will no longer be subject to quarantine from January 8 onward.
The country also announced today that it would allow its citizens to travel abroad and measures are being put in place to facilitate travel for Chinese outside their country.
The move was welcomed by the Thai tourism sector as Chinese tourists accounted for more than a quarter of the 40 million visitors to Thailand in 2019, before the pandemic.
The latest Covid outbreak in China saw more than 20% of its almost 1.5 billion population infected with the virus. The World Health Organization warned that such an outbreak could lead to new strains.
Thailand’s weekly Covid hospitalization cases were less than 3,000 between December 18 and 24, reported Thai Enquirer.
China’s move to lift quarantine restrictions was welcomed by the private sector.
The Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Sanan Angubolkul, said yesterday that he expects about 5 million Chinese tourists next year compared to less than 300,000 this year.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand also changed its forecast for the tourist number in 2023 from 20 million to 25 million after Beijing’s announcement.
But, many people remain cautious because of the ongoing outbreak in China.
Countries such as Japan, India, and the United States are thinking of imposing restrictions such as having a negative Covid-19 test before Chinese tourists enter their country.
Chaturon said the Thai government should impose similar measures and closely monitor the outbreak situation in China to inform the Thai public about the ongoing situation to avoid public panic.
He said imposing such measures would allow travellers from other countries to feel safer from Covid when travelling in Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand should impose restrictions on Chinese tourists, says Pheu Thai MP
Chinese tourists may bring growing pains to the Thai travel industry
Anarchic passenger causes chaos on bus trip from Phuket to Bangkok
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
Thai police arrest gang of Chinese visa overstayers in Bangkok
Coach bus driver praised after giving free rides from central Thailand to Isaan
Sam Smith’s “Thrill of it All” Koh Samui Motorcycle Tour | Thailand News Today
Thai woman hides 400 yaba pills in vagina to cover for drug-dealing husband
Amateur gunmaker learned how to make guns on YouTube
Rawai residents shocked by baby crocodile
Thai shooting champion accused of murder
Top 5 foreign nationalities buying condos in Thailand in 2022
South Koreans can carry on bonking sex dolls after import ban is lifted
Indian, Pakistani men latest busts in overstay crackdown
Ceremony launches “Seven Days of Danger” for Phuket roads
HTMS Sukhothai update: Thai navy confirms 22 dead, 7 missing
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Yell BKK launched ONETOUCH’s special edition package, ‘Amulet of Protection’
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
VIDEO: Navy rescues stranded sailor from Thailand’s choppy waters
Authorities bust yet another overstayer on Koh Samui
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appeals to US Republican lawmakers for additional aid in Congressional speech
90% of hotels in Chiang Mai fully booked during New Year
Could Thailand’s Southeast Coastal Gem Khanom Be the Next Koh Samui?
Thai DCD: you probably won’t die of a brain eating amoeba
Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
Village chief survives accidentally shooting himself while driving in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Destinations2 days ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Thailand2 days ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
-
Crime2 days ago
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
-
Guides1 day ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
-
South Korea8 hours ago
Thai DCD: you probably won’t die of a brain eating amoeba
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during new year holiday