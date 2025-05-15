Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe

Thailand’s tropical jewel is taking a breather, the world-famous Similan Islands are going off-limits for five months in a bid to revive coral reefs, boost management and give misbehaving tour operators the boot.

The idyllic marine park in the Andaman Sea, off Phang Nga’s coast, will be shut to tourists from tomorrow, Friday, May 16 until October 14, officials announced, as part of a nationwide initiative to rehabilitate natural sites and enforce tighter regulations.

Warawut Saengthong, acting chief of Mu Ko Similan National Park, confirmed the temporary closure, citing both environmental concerns and tourist safety during the rainy season, which officially began today, May 15.

Problems were still found during the opening period, Warawut admitted. Some ferry operators didn’t provide tourists with travel guidelines, and some caused environmental damage. He added that illegal fishing activities were also reported within park boundaries, prompting officials to crack down harder than ever.

During the closure, national park officials will carry out renovations on facilities, as well as meet with tour operators to tighten services and enforce stricter rules for the park’s reopening.

When the Similans reopen on October 15, every visitor, Thai or foreign, will be required to buy an e-ticket online, using their ID card or passport number. Tickets must be secured in advance or by 8am on the day of arrival. Any mismatch between the names on e-tickets and the actual tourists will hit operators with hefty penalties.

If the details don’t match the system records, tour providers will face a fine of 5,000 baht for the first offence. A second time will cost 20,000 baht, and a third time, 100,000 baht. Persistent rule-breakers risk losing their work permits altogether, he warned.

The 140-square-kilometre park was already temporarily closed earlier this week due to violent summer storms and powerful winds, giving officials a glimpse of how the full closure would play out.

The Similan Islands, known for their crystal-clear waters, sea turtles and dramatic rock formations, are among Thailand’s most prized natural destinations but are under increasing pressure from tourism.

Conservationists have long warned that the fragile marine ecosystem is being pushed to the brink by mass tourism, waste mismanagement, and lax enforcement of rules.

This five-month break is expected to give nature some much-needed room to breathe, and if officials get their way, the next tourist season will be cleaner, safer and far better organised.