Man chooses to defecate on public road despite nearby bathroom

A diamond store owner in the central province of Saraburi is searching for a man who defecated outside his premises and humiliated him by sharing a video of the incident on social media.

The owner, 50 year old Thanongsak, posted the footage and images in the Facebook group Saraburi on Tuesday, May 13. His store is located on Sud Banthat 13 Road in central Saraburi, near a buffet restaurant. In the post, Thanongsak wrote:

“I want to expose this evil man for defecating outside my store on Sud Banthat 13 Road. I came to open my store only to be shocked by two piles of faeces. Sick of it.”

The video shows a white SUV parked in the left-hand lane of the road. A man exits from the front passenger seat, immediately pulls down his trousers, and defecates. Shockingly, he then moves to another spot and relieves himself again. After cleaning himself with tissue paper, he returns to the vehicle.

Speaking to the Hone Krasae news programme, Thanongsak revealed that the incident took place on Monday, May 12. No one cleaned up the mess, and he had to cover it with tissue paper to prevent customers from stepping in it, hoping the rain would eventually wash it away.

He noted that a petrol station with a functioning toilet was located just 100 metres from his shop and said he could not understand why the man chose to commit such a disgraceful act.

Some online commenters speculated that the act might have been intentional, possibly stemming from a previous dispute. However, Thanongsak did not mention any prior conflicts during the interview.

Under Thailand’s Cleanliness and Orderliness Maintenance Act, defecating in a public place can result in a fine of up to 500 baht. Although the suspect has not come forward, the video captured the car’s registration plate, potentially subjecting him and his family to public shame.

This is not the first time such an incident occurred. In October last year, a woman in the northeastern province of Udon Thani reported that an unidentified man parked outside her home, defecated without cleaning himself, pulled up his trousers, and sped away.