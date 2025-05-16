Man chooses to defecate on public road despite nearby bathroom

Embarrassment mounts as car registration plate clearly visible in footage

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin18 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
82 1 minute read
Man chooses to defecate on public road despite nearby bathroom
Photo via Facebook/ Thanongsak Top

A diamond store owner in the central province of Saraburi is searching for a man who defecated outside his premises and humiliated him by sharing a video of the incident on social media.

The owner, 50 year old Thanongsak, posted the footage and images in the Facebook group Saraburi on Tuesday, May 13. His store is located on Sud Banthat 13 Road in central Saraburi, near a buffet restaurant. In the post, Thanongsak wrote:

“I want to expose this evil man for defecating outside my store on Sud Banthat 13 Road. I came to open my store only to be shocked by two piles of faeces. Sick of it.”

The video shows a white SUV parked in the left-hand lane of the road. A man exits from the front passenger seat, immediately pulls down his trousers, and defecates. Shockingly, he then moves to another spot and relieves himself again. After cleaning himself with tissue paper, he returns to the vehicle.

Related Articles

Speaking to the Hone Krasae news programme, Thanongsak revealed that the incident took place on Monday, May 12. No one cleaned up the mess, and he had to cover it with tissue paper to prevent customers from stepping in it, hoping the rain would eventually wash it away.

Thai man drives car to defecate on roadside
Photo via Facebook/ Thanongsak Top

He noted that a petrol station with a functioning toilet was located just 100 metres from his shop and said he could not understand why the man chose to commit such a disgraceful act.

Some online commenters speculated that the act might have been intentional, possibly stemming from a previous dispute. However, Thanongsak did not mention any prior conflicts during the interview.

Thai man ditry road outside diamond store
Photo via Facebook/ Thanongsak Top

Under Thailand’s Cleanliness and Orderliness Maintenance Act, defecating in a public place can result in a fine of up to 500 baht. Although the suspect has not come forward, the video captured the car’s registration plate, potentially subjecting him and his family to public shame.

Thai man caught defecating on public place
Photo via Facebook/ Thanongsak Top

This is not the first time such an incident occurred. In October last year, a woman in the northeastern province of Udon Thani reported that an unidentified man parked outside her home, defecated without cleaning himself, pulled up his trousers, and sped away.

Latest Thailand News
Trapped in Thailand: US professor caught in royal law limbo Thailand News

Trapped in Thailand: US professor caught in royal law limbo

2 minutes ago
Man chooses to defecate on public road despite nearby bathroom Thailand News

Man chooses to defecate on public road despite nearby bathroom

18 minutes ago
Thai government&#8217;s G-token gamble sparks legal, public backlash Thailand News

Thai government’s G-token gamble sparks legal, public backlash

28 minutes ago
Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust Bangkok News

Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust

54 minutes ago
Phuket driver forces wife into boot to make room for tourists Phuket News

Phuket driver forces wife into boot to make room for tourists

1 hour ago
Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal Bangkok News

Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal

2 hours ago
Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror Pattaya News

Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror

2 hours ago
31 Thai and Chinese suspects arrested in Rayong for money laundering Thailand News

31 Thai and Chinese suspects arrested in Rayong for money laundering

2 hours ago
Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist Phuket News

Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist

2 hours ago
North Pattaya bridge blaze sparks safety crackdown Pattaya News

North Pattaya bridge blaze sparks safety crackdown

3 hours ago
Flight club: Thailand plots new routes to Vietnam to boost tourism Thailand News

Flight club: Thailand plots new routes to Vietnam to boost tourism

3 hours ago
Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict Thailand News

Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict

3 hours ago
Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong Phuket News

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong

4 hours ago
Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive Pattaya News

Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive

5 hours ago
Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest Thailand News

Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest

5 hours ago
Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs Business News

Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs

5 hours ago
Monk’s millions: Pattaya woman busted in gambling scandal Pattaya News

Monk’s millions: Pattaya woman busted in gambling scandal

6 hours ago
Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend Thailand News

Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend

6 hours ago
Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery Thailand News

Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery

6 hours ago
Bangkok on shaky ground despite low quake risk, expert warns Bangkok News

Bangkok on shaky ground despite low quake risk, expert warns

6 hours ago
Thailand tightens regulations on short courses for foreign students Thailand News

Thailand tightens regulations on short courses for foreign students

7 hours ago
Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown Phuket News

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown

7 hours ago
Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding Thailand News

Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding

7 hours ago
TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration Finance

TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration

10 hours ago
Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind Thailand News

Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind

23 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin18 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
82 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict

Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict

3 hours ago
Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest

Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest

5 hours ago
Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend

Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend

6 hours ago
Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery

Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery

6 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x