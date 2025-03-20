Israeli defecates in Pattaya taxi, tries to resolve it with 300 baht

Photo via Amarin TV

An Israeli man in Thailand once again brought shame on his nation by defecating in a taxi and refusing to compensate the Thai driver involved in Pattaya. Police intervened in the matter, which was eventually resolved with 1,500 baht in compensation.

The Thai taxi driver, 32 year old Norraphat, called officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station yesterday, March 19, to assist him in settling the issue outside a shopping mall in northern Pattaya. When the police arrived, they found Norraphat arguing with an Israeli passenger outside his car.

The Israeli man involved in the argument with Norraphat was not the person who defecated in the taxi but his friend, who moved to the opposite side of the road. The man’s leg was still dirty with faeces, and he was seen standing on the footpath with his walking frame while his friend attempted to resolve the situation.

Norraphat explained that he had picked up two passengers near the shopping mall, who wanted to travel to Soi Buakhao in southern Pattaya. While driving, he detected an unpleasant smell and realised that the foreign passenger sitting next to him had defecated.

Norraphat immediately pulled over to clean the seat and informed the Israeli passengers that they needed to pay 1,500 baht for the cost of cleaning. The pair refused and insisted on paying only 300 baht. Not wanting the situation to escalate, Norraphat called the police for assistance.

Israeli man defecates on Pattaya taxi
Photo via Channel 8

Amarin TV reported that the police successfully persuaded the Israeli tourists to pay the full amount for the cleaning before both parties parted ways at the scene.

Israeli tourists behaving badly in Thailand in nothing new. There have been several reports of Israeli nationals causing problems in the Land of Smiles over the past year.

In February, Police fined four Israeli men 3,000 baht each for causing trouble at a hospital in northern Thailand by entering an emergency room without permission.

In a similar incident in November last year, a Thai app-based motorcycle taxi rider in Bangkok shared on social media that his passenger, believed to be a transwoman, urinated on the seat approximately 2 kilometres before reaching her destination.

Defecates on Pattaya taxi
Photo via Amarin TV

The rider immediately ended the service and demanded that she pay the fare but she refused. To avoid a confrontation, the rider left the scene. He also suspected that the passenger might have been using drugs, as he noticed white powder on her nose.

Israel man poops on Pattaya taxi
Photo via Amarin TV

Another Thai taxi driver faced a similar issue in Bangkok in 2023. A female passenger got into his car in the Thong Lor area and left faeces on the back seat before fleeing without paying when they reached the destination in Samut Prakan.

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

