Phuket transwoman arrested for pickpocketing Turkish tourist

Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Police arrested a Thai transwoman for pickpocketing a Turkish tourist in the Patong neighbourhood of Phuket in the early hours of this morning. Stolen cash amounting to 4,000 baht was recovered.

The 38 year old Turkish tourist filed a complaint with officers at Patong Police Station at 4am today, May 27. He suspected a transwoman of stealing 4,000 baht in cash from him on Rat Uthit 100 Years Road in the Patong sub-district, Kathu district, Phuket.

The foreign man did not explain how the transwoman approached him, nor why he suspected her of the theft. However, the victim provided a clear description of the suspect, enabling police to quickly locate and apprehend her shortly after the report was made.

Despite denying the allegations, the 42 year old suspect was searched by officers, who discovered the stolen cash concealed on the left side of her bra.

The evidence led to her being charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Code: committing theft during nighttime. The offence carries a penalty of one to five years’ imprisonment and a fine ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A Thai woman commented on social media, stating that she had witnessed multiple incidents of pickpocketing committed by transwomen while living in Soi Paradise, Phuket. She claimed that bystanders were reluctant to intervene, as the suspects were believed to be part of an influential gang.

A similar case involving an Indian national was reported at a hotel in Pattaya at the beginning of this week. In that incident, a transgender sex worker was accused of stealing valuables following sexual activity.

Photo by supawat bursuk via Canva

The suspect denied the allegation and allegedly struck the Indian man on the head with her handbag before fleeing the scene with the help of two accomplices. Police suspect the transwoman may be part of the criminal gang involved in a string of thefts targeting foreign tourists.

In one case in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, a transgender sex worker reportedly stole a gold necklace from an Indian victim. Upon arrest, the suspect claimed she did not intend to steal it.

Petch Petpailin

