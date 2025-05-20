Pattaya cracks down on cars blocking wheelchair paths

Pattaya officials are finally parking the problem for good. In a bold crackdown that’s earning applause across the city, municipal officers and traffic police have launched a campaign to fine drivers who illegally park on wheelchair-accessible pathways.

The first sweep took place on Soi Paniadchang, located behind Big C Central Pattaya, where enforcement teams issued tickets and fines to motorists blocking designated paths meant to ensure safe passage for people with disabilities.

“This has been happening for years in our neighbourhood,” one frustrated local said online. “It’s about time something was done.”

The campaign was sparked by multiple complaints from residents, who say footpaths and wheelchair lanes are frequently obstructed by careless drivers, forcing the disabled to risk their lives by navigating through traffic.

“The aim is to return these public walkways to the people they were made for,” an officer on the scene said. “Everyone deserves safe, unobstructed access.”

Online reaction has been overwhelmingly supportive. Residents flooded social media with comments praising the effort and sharing horror stories about near misses and daily struggles.

“Some of these drivers even drive through the wheelchair lanes. It’s disgraceful,” one user wrote.

Another added, “These people have full use of their arms and legs, yet they’re completely selfish. Tow the cars and fine them properly. Enough is enough.”

One resident argued that the key to lasting change lies in consistency: “If people know they’ll be fined every time, they’ll start obeying the rules. But if it’s hit-or-miss, no one will take it seriously.”

Many praised the campaign not just as a matter of enforcement but as one of basic human decency.

“Returning the road to disabled people is excellent. This is how it should’ve been from the beginning. Show some compassion.”

With the campaign now underway, locals are calling for even tougher measures, including more visible signage, heavier fines, and routine patrols to prevent repeat violations, reported Pattaya Mail.

Pattaya’s initiative could soon set the standard for other Thai cities—a place where accessibility matters and selfish parking comes at a price.