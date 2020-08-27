Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya residents call on officials to sort out homelessness crisis – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published 

19 mins ago

 on 

Pattaya residents call on officials to sort out homelessness crisis &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

Pattaya residents are urging officials to do something about the escalating homelessness problem in the city. Pattaya is usually one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations but, like the rest of the country, it has been left ravaged by the economic fallout of Covid-19.

Many of the city’s homeless have taken to squatting in abandoned bars; others simply sleep on the streets. They have to resort to begging from passing Thais and foreigners, with some accused of petty crime and aggressive behaviour. The police have already carried out a number of arrests, including a woman who assaulted a foreign man for rejecting her advances, and a transgender woman who hurled rocks at a car. However, the police say most of the homeless people they encounter are peaceful.

There have been suggestions that they should be provided with bus tickets in order to travel back to their home provinces. However, it’s understood many of them are foreign migrants, unable to go back to their country as a result of the borders being closed. Their status as migrants also mean there are limited services available to them. The Pattaya News reports that the city’s homeless shelters are trying to help, offering space to those who need it, but some prefer not to live in a shelter.

Roughly 80% of Pattaya’s GDP is centred around tourism, hospitality, and events, all sectors that are experiencing an exceptionally rough ride due to the country’s borders being closed. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has acknowledged the economic devastation being caused by the ban on international tourists, which has been in place since March.

The government is currently considering re-opening some parts of the country to foreign arrivals under very strict controls, beginning with the island of Phuket. If the pilot proves successful, it’s hoped other areas of the country, including the province of Chon Buri, may follow suit.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

6 Chon Buri men fall victim to dating app scam

Jack Burton

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

6 Chon Buri men fall victim to dating app scam | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

At least 6 men in the eastern province of Chon Buri have fallen prey to a romance scam and police there are now warning men over the use of dating apps. The men bought cars via financing for a woman they met through an unnamed app. The deputy chief of the Samet police told the Pattaya News that 23 year old Kantapat Maiket met Bossarakam ‘Muay’ Saothong through a dating application. They spent time together and the woman revealed that she was unable to buy a car due to a poor credit rating, saying she’d been blacklisted by financial service […]

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Chon Buri crane truck pulls down over a dozen power poles

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

Chon Buri crane truck pulls down over a dozen power poles | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: 77kaoded

A transfer truck moving a crane got stuck on a power line and brought down down more than a dozen power poles in the eastern province of Chon Buri’s Banglamung district yesterday. It happened in the late afternoon on Banglamung Road near Soi 13 and Soi Sri Suwit. The downed power poles blocked the road and required electric and communication systems to be shut off for hours. The truck driver, 48 year old Narong Kampean, said that as soon as he he realised the crane had hooked something above he tried to stop the truck quickly. After many hours, power […]

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Cabling fire cuts comms and electricity to parts of Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Cabling fire cuts comms and electricity to parts of Pattaya | The Thaiger

Wondering what happened to your Netflix and power today? Parts of Pattaya were in blackout for a few hours whilst some communications and internet went down. Communication cables randomly caught fire and caused power outages in some parts of Pattaya after fire took hold of a congregation of black cabling. . The lack cabling caught fire from unknown causes around noon. Firefighters were alerted to the fire in Soi Nern Plubwan in front of a 7-11 convenience store. The coils of cabling, strung up like Christmas lighting, is ubiquitous in Thailand. Several fire units with volunteer responders to find the […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending