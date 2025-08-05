Indian man claims ladyboys in Pattaya stole his gold

Police are investigating the foreigner’s claims amid inconsistencies and are reviewing CCTV to verify the alleged theft

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
344 1 minute read
Indian man claims ladyboys in Pattaya stole his gold | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A late-night stroll turned into a jewellery heist for one Indian man in Pattaya—at least, that’s what he’s telling police.

Today, August 5 at 2.36am, 27 year old Indian national and jewellery shop owner Hemanth Kumer filed a theft report with Pattaya City Police, claiming two ladyboys made off with his 150,000-baht gold necklace.

According to Kumer, the incident occurred on Soi Beach Road 13/2. He told officers he was walking alone when two scantily clad transgender women approached him offering escort services. Despite his refusal, they reportedly continued to follow and harass him.

“They began touching me and hugging me,” Kumer said.

The Indian said he managed to walk away and thought little of the incident—until moments later, when he realised the gold necklace around his neck, weighing approximately 40 grammes, was missing.

The alleged thieves had vanished.

Indian man claims ladyboys in Pattaya stole his gold | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Indian man claims ladyboys in Pattaya stole his gold | News by Thaiger

Kumer reported the incident to Police Lieutenant Kriangkrai Kaewphiphop, deputy investigator at Pattaya City Police Station. Officers were immediately dispatched to scour the area, armed with descriptions of the suspects, but no arrests were made by press time.

Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, ordered an urgent investigation. Teams were sent to review local CCTV footage and gather witness statements to verify Kumer’s story.

However, police say the tourist’s account raised some red flags.

“There are inconsistencies in his statement,” said Pol. Lt. Kriangkrai. “We’re investigating all angles. If the report turns out to be false, Kumer could face charges for filing a false complaint.”

Indian man claims ladyboys in Pattaya stole his gold | News by Thaiger

The Pattaya News reported that at this stage, investigators are treating the case with caution as they attempt to piece together the events of that early morning encounter. Officers are continuing to comb through CCTV footage and question people in the area.

The incident adds to the ongoing concerns over late-night scams in Pattaya’s tourist zones, where similar reports have emerged over the years involving pickpocketing by suspects posing as sex workers.

Police say they remain committed to uncovering the truth in this case and will pursue legal action against whoever is found responsible—whether it’s the alleged thieves or the complainant himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest Thailand News
Police probe cement truck crash near Phuket café | Thaiger Phuket News

Police probe cement truck crash near Phuket café

1 hour ago
Thailand fights back: Border clashes, US tariffs shake nation | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand fights back: Border clashes, US tariffs shake nation

2 hours ago
Indian man claims ladyboys in Pattaya stole his gold | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man claims ladyboys in Pattaya stole his gold

2 hours ago
Leaving the city behind: The best national parks near Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Leaving the city behind: The best national parks near Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thailand falls behind Japan and Vietnam in tourism race | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand falls behind Japan and Vietnam in tourism race

3 hours ago
Thailand slams Hun Sen and Hun Manet assassination plot claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand slams Hun Sen and Hun Manet assassination plot claims

3 hours ago
Pattaya police launch ‘Clean Station’ blitz to impress tourists | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police launch ‘Clean Station’ blitz to impress tourists

4 hours ago
Grab&#8217;s AI translator and big discounts woo Thailand’s expats | Thaiger Business News

Grab’s AI translator and big discounts woo Thailand’s expats

4 hours ago
Gruesome murder mystery unfolds in Trang forest | Thaiger Crime News

Gruesome murder mystery unfolds in Trang forest

5 hours ago
Thailand plans tax break on foreign income | Thaiger Business News

Thailand plans tax break on foreign income

5 hours ago
Thai Air Force denies Cambodia&#8217;s MK-84 bomb purchase claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force denies Cambodia’s MK-84 bomb purchase claims

5 hours ago
Phuket man arrested for raping unconscious woman on video | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested for raping unconscious woman on video

5 hours ago
Abbot wounded in temple shooting, suspect flees in Loei | Thaiger Crime News

Abbot wounded in temple shooting, suspect flees in Loei

5 hours ago
Vietjet offers Bangkok flights from less than 1 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vietjet offers Bangkok flights from less than 1 baht

7 hours ago
Major illegal cigarette smuggling ring busted in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Major illegal cigarette smuggling ring busted in Kanchanaburi

7 hours ago
Unidentified foreign woman&#8217;s body found on Kamala Beach, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Unidentified foreign woman’s body found on Kamala Beach, Phuket

7 hours ago
Thailand’s booze ad crackdown clears final Senate hurdle | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s booze ad crackdown clears final Senate hurdle

8 hours ago
Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills

8 hours ago
Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials | Thaiger Thailand News

Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials

8 hours ago
Thai Airways shares take off again after 5-year pause | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways shares take off again after 5-year pause

8 hours ago
Pattaya convenience store clash leaves one injured in love triangle row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya convenience store clash leaves one injured in love triangle row

8 hours ago
Phuket drug bust nets 6,000 pills and ‘Ice queen’ ringleader | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug bust nets 6,000 pills and ‘Ice queen’ ringleader

8 hours ago
Swedish tourist arrested for flying drone over Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish tourist arrested for flying drone over Pattaya Beach

8 hours ago
Kuwaiti youths&#8217; noisy bikes disrupt South Pattaya neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Kuwaiti youths’ noisy bikes disrupt South Pattaya neighbourhood

9 hours ago
Cambodian beggars with babies flood Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian beggars with babies flood Pattaya streets

9 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
344 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x