Indian man claims ladyboys in Pattaya stole his gold

A late-night stroll turned into a jewellery heist for one Indian man in Pattaya—at least, that’s what he’s telling police.

Today, August 5 at 2.36am, 27 year old Indian national and jewellery shop owner Hemanth Kumer filed a theft report with Pattaya City Police, claiming two ladyboys made off with his 150,000-baht gold necklace.

According to Kumer, the incident occurred on Soi Beach Road 13/2. He told officers he was walking alone when two scantily clad transgender women approached him offering escort services. Despite his refusal, they reportedly continued to follow and harass him.

“They began touching me and hugging me,” Kumer said.

The Indian said he managed to walk away and thought little of the incident—until moments later, when he realised the gold necklace around his neck, weighing approximately 40 grammes, was missing.

The alleged thieves had vanished.

Kumer reported the incident to Police Lieutenant Kriangkrai Kaewphiphop, deputy investigator at Pattaya City Police Station. Officers were immediately dispatched to scour the area, armed with descriptions of the suspects, but no arrests were made by press time.

Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, ordered an urgent investigation. Teams were sent to review local CCTV footage and gather witness statements to verify Kumer’s story.

However, police say the tourist’s account raised some red flags.

“There are inconsistencies in his statement,” said Pol. Lt. Kriangkrai. “We’re investigating all angles. If the report turns out to be false, Kumer could face charges for filing a false complaint.”

The Pattaya News reported that at this stage, investigators are treating the case with caution as they attempt to piece together the events of that early morning encounter. Officers are continuing to comb through CCTV footage and question people in the area.

The incident adds to the ongoing concerns over late-night scams in Pattaya’s tourist zones, where similar reports have emerged over the years involving pickpocketing by suspects posing as sex workers.

Police say they remain committed to uncovering the truth in this case and will pursue legal action against whoever is found responsible—whether it’s the alleged thieves or the complainant himself.

The investigation is ongoing.