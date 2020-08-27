6 Chon Buri men fall victim to dating app scam | The Thaiger

Crime
6 Chon Buri men fall victim to dating app scam
At least 6 men in the eastern province of Chon Buri have fallen prey to a romance scam and police there are now warning men over the use of dating apps. The men bought cars via financing for a woman they met through an unnamed app.
The deputy chief of the Samet police told the Pattaya News that 23 year old Kantapat Maiket met Bossarakam ‘Muay’ Saothong through a dating application. They spent time together and the woman revealed that she was unable to buy a car due to a poor credit rating, saying she’d been blacklisted by financial service companies.
She asked Kantapat to finance a car for her and pay the initial down payment, and promised to repay him for the remaining installments. After she took the car, though, he was unable to contact her, as she deleted her online accounts and deactivated her phone.
Police soon found 5 other similar reports accusing the woman of the same scam. Authorities are now pursuing potential legal action against her. But Samet police have warned men about this latest scam and not to fall for requests of financial aid from stangers.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Police seize 2 million baht worth of illegal cosmetics
A 43 year old man was arrested for allegedly producing makeup and packaging it at his home in Hat Yai, Southern Thailand. Police also confiscated about 2 million baht worth of the illegal cosmetics. Both police and health officials gained information about a home in Hat Yai that was allegedly producing and packaging cosmetics for an unregistered brand. When police searched the home, they found multiple types of creams used for skin whitening and for reducing acne as well as jars, boxes and containers for packaging the products. Police filled up 60 cardboard boxes with the seized items, they say. […]
Crime
Nakhon Phanom couple “rob” bank
A man and wife in Nakhon Pathom, just west of Bangkok, were arrested yesterday for allegedly robbing a bank there. Police in the downtown district were informed in the morning that the local Government Savings Bank branch had been robbed, and arrived to find shattered windows and glass on the floor. Witnesses told police they’d seen the couple walk into the bank, but paid no attention thinking they probably wanted to use the ATMs. They later smashed a glass door and spray painted “closed on another. A maid at the bank photographed the pair and informed police, who then hunted […]
Crime
Man confesses to serial rape of mentally challenged 14 year old girl
Police in the eastern border province of Buri Ram said today that a man who confessed to raping a 14 year old girl is out on bail and not considered a flight risk. The victim’s family complained that police dragged their feet in the investigation. 65 year old Somchai Kerdpra confessed to police and the media to assaulting the girl, who is developmentally disabled, at his home in Buri Ram’s Mueang Phai subdistrict. Her family went to the police in June when the girl was already 5 months pregnant, but reached out to the press yesterday saying they’re afraid Somchai […]
