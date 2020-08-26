International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says

“If nothing is done, things will get worse. Premises will be shut down. Employees will be laid off. How can the government afford to help them all?”

Thailand needs tourists to pick its economy back up, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says, adding that a system needs to be put in place that would both prevent the spread of the coronavirus and also allow international tourists to enter Thailand again.

While there have been many concerns about allowing international tourists into the country, Thailand’s economy is dependent on tourism. Prayut says opening up the country to international travellers is “essential.”

Of course not everything will happen all at once, and visiting Thailand won’t necessarily be easy. Opening borders could bring on a potential second wave of the coronavirus. Prayut says only a limited number of tourists will be allowed to enter at first to test out the country’s coronavirus control measures, making sure there are no virus transmissions. He says the tourists will be monitored and if Covid-19 is detected, they will be able to contain it.

“There will be forms to fill in. Flights must be traceable. When they reach their destinations their whereabouts will have to be confirmed and they will be isolated from others.”

The prime minister says he hopes the public welcome the foreigners into the country because locals will directly benefit from the business tourists will bring. However, some locals have not been welcoming to foreigners that have been in Thailand throughout the pandemic. Posts on Facebook have reported bans on foreigners. Earlier this month, Bangkok Midnight Marathon banned foreigners from signing up for a race, but then apologised and removed the ban. They said the ban was aimed to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

“Not allowing foreign nationals was a step to ensure that people with a travel history do not mix with the ones who didn’t travel. We didn’t take into account that there are many expats who would want to join the race and have fun with the locals.”

SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Facebook