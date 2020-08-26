Tourism
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
“If nothing is done, things will get worse. Premises will be shut down. Employees will be laid off. How can the government afford to help them all?”
Thailand needs tourists to pick its economy back up, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says, adding that a system needs to be put in place that would both prevent the spread of the coronavirus and also allow international tourists to enter Thailand again.
While there have been many concerns about allowing international tourists into the country, Thailand’s economy is dependent on tourism. Prayut says opening up the country to international travellers is “essential.”
Of course not everything will happen all at once, and visiting Thailand won’t necessarily be easy. Opening borders could bring on a potential second wave of the coronavirus. Prayut says only a limited number of tourists will be allowed to enter at first to test out the country’s coronavirus control measures, making sure there are no virus transmissions. He says the tourists will be monitored and if Covid-19 is detected, they will be able to contain it.
“There will be forms to fill in. Flights must be traceable. When they reach their destinations their whereabouts will have to be confirmed and they will be isolated from others.”
The prime minister says he hopes the public welcome the foreigners into the country because locals will directly benefit from the business tourists will bring. However, some locals have not been welcoming to foreigners that have been in Thailand throughout the pandemic. Posts on Facebook have reported bans on foreigners. Earlier this month, Bangkok Midnight Marathon banned foreigners from signing up for a race, but then apologised and removed the ban. They said the ban was aimed to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.
“Not allowing foreign nationals was a step to ensure that people with a travel history do not mix with the ones who didn’t travel. We didn’t take into account that there are many expats who would want to join the race and have fun with the locals.”
Mike Frenchie
August 26, 2020 at 4:38 pm
Someone told him that 2 trillion thb were depending on it directly and another 1 to 1.5 trillion indirectly?
Too late for this season, the scheme they have in mind is only OK for the returnees… (A drop in the bucket).
When you can travel freely to the Maldives, Turkey and soon the Philippines, why locking you down in Phuket? Senseless…
Perceville Smithers
August 26, 2020 at 4:38 pm
If the public does not want to welcome foreigners, they will take their tourist dollars to another place.
Pedro
August 26, 2020 at 5:07 pm
If the PM wants International tourists, how come I feel distinctly unwelcome to return with all the restrictions his Government will place on me as to where I can go and where I must stay? Foreign tourists will not want all the form filling and constant monitoring of their location as it is very ‘Big Brother’. They will go somewhere more welcoming. The Thai economy will go to the dogs.