Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge

In response to a recent spike in criminal activities, Pattaya police rolled out a robust initiative to keep the city’s streets safe.

Officers today, assembled at Pattaya City Police Station to deploy newly trained patrol units dedicated to maintaining order and preventing crime.​

This move comes after a series of unsettling incidents. Notably, a 71 year old British tourist was questioned following the discovery of a dead Thai woman in his hotel room. The woman’s body was found in a state of decomposition, raising concerns about safety in the area.

Emphasising readiness, Pattaya police mandated that every officer’s uniform and equipment be in top condition. Solo patrols are out; paired units are now the standard to enhance safety.

Before hitting the streets, teams undergo rigorous training and tactical reviews to handle incidents effectively, focusing on protecting both themselves and the public.​

The operational plan zeroes in on high-risk areas, aiming to deter criminal activity before it starts.

Patrols across every zone engage with residents using the Stop, Walk, and Talk approach, fostering community trust while keeping a close eye on trouble spots.

Pattaya News reported that special attention is being paid to areas where incidents frequently occur, particularly those involving groups of loitering youths.

​In parts of Pattaya Beach, patrols are intensifying efforts to secure vulnerable locations.

When incidents arise, officers are expected to respond promptly, arriving at the scene within a set timeframe. If tied up with other tasks, team leaders have just 20 minutes to coordinate reinforcements.​

To bolster security, additional checkpoints have been established across the city, with strict inspections now standard practice.

Officers are required to wear bulletproof vests and maintain clean, functional gear at all times. Procedures for receiving reports and confronting situations are being reinforced to ensure seamless operations.​

The message from the police is clear: Pattaya’s safety is non-negotiable. With 24-hour vigilance, anyone considering causing trouble should think twice.

This comprehensive effort, supported by the National Police Agency, Chon Buri Provincial Police, and Region 2 Police, underscores a commitment to keeping the city secure for all.​

Residents and tourists alike can expect a more visible police presence as officials work tirelessly to restore confidence and ensure that Pattaya remains a safe and enjoyable destination.