Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott50 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 24, 2025
98 1 minute read
Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

In response to a recent spike in criminal activities, Pattaya police rolled out a robust initiative to keep the city’s streets safe.

Officers today, assembled at Pattaya City Police Station to deploy newly trained patrol units dedicated to maintaining order and preventing crime.

This move comes after a series of unsettling incidents. Notably, a 71 year old British tourist was questioned following the discovery of a dead Thai woman in his hotel room. The woman’s body was found in a state of decomposition, raising concerns about safety in the area.

Emphasising readiness, Pattaya police mandated that every officer’s uniform and equipment be in top condition. Solo patrols are out; paired units are now the standard to enhance safety.

Related Articles
Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Before hitting the streets, teams undergo rigorous training and tactical reviews to handle incidents effectively, focusing on protecting both themselves and the public.

The operational plan zeroes in on high-risk areas, aiming to deter criminal activity before it starts.

Patrols across every zone engage with residents using the Stop, Walk, and Talk approach, fostering community trust while keeping a close eye on trouble spots.

Pattaya News reported that special attention is being paid to areas where incidents frequently occur, particularly those involving groups of loitering youths.

Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

In parts of Pattaya Beach, patrols are intensifying efforts to secure vulnerable locations.

When incidents arise, officers are expected to respond promptly, arriving at the scene within a set timeframe. If tied up with other tasks, team leaders have just 20 minutes to coordinate reinforcements.

To bolster security, additional checkpoints have been established across the city, with strict inspections now standard practice.

Officers are required to wear bulletproof vests and maintain clean, functional gear at all times. Procedures for receiving reports and confronting situations are being reinforced to ensure seamless operations.

Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

The message from the police is clear: Pattaya’s safety is non-negotiable. With 24-hour vigilance, anyone considering causing trouble should think twice.

This comprehensive effort, supported by the National Police Agency, Chon Buri Provincial Police, and Region 2 Police, underscores a commitment to keeping the city secure for all.

Residents and tourists alike can expect a more visible police presence as officials work tirelessly to restore confidence and ensure that Pattaya remains a safe and enjoyable destination.

Latest Thailand News
Fake cash chaos: Phuket cops probe tourists over dodgy dollars Phuket News

Fake cash chaos: Phuket cops probe tourists over dodgy dollars

9 minutes ago
2 suspects arrested, 2 police injured in illegal gun crackdown Bangkok News

2 suspects arrested, 2 police injured in illegal gun crackdown

25 minutes ago
Bangkok man caught with unlicensed gun at checkpoint Bangkok News

Bangkok man caught with unlicensed gun at checkpoint

38 minutes ago
Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge Pattaya News

Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge

50 minutes ago
Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported Thailand News

Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported

58 minutes ago
Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam Thailand News

Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam

1 hour ago
Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape Pattaya News

Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape

1 hour ago
Four arrested with AK-47s bound for Phuket Phuket News

Four arrested with AK-47s bound for Phuket

2 hours ago
Thai doctor mysteriously dies in bloodstained shorts in Bangkok condo Bangkok News

Thai doctor mysteriously dies in bloodstained shorts in Bangkok condo

2 hours ago
Jim Thompson: The man, the house and the mystery that won’t die Bangkok Travel

Jim Thompson: The man, the house and the mystery that won’t die

2 hours ago
Minister demands tighter security after student clash at MBK Centre Bangkok News

Minister demands tighter security after student clash at MBK Centre

2 hours ago
Truck-stop terror: Motorcyclist smashes into lorry near Pattaya Pattaya News

Truck-stop terror: Motorcyclist smashes into lorry near Pattaya

2 hours ago
United Nations urges Thailand to collaborate for sustainable future Thailand News

United Nations urges Thailand to collaborate for sustainable future

3 hours ago
Thai woman shot dead in cemetery over 50 million baht inheritance dispute Thailand News

Thai woman shot dead in cemetery over 50 million baht inheritance dispute

4 hours ago
Slow progress in Thaksin hospital aid probe due to limited info Thailand News

Slow progress in Thaksin hospital aid probe due to limited info

4 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike thief crashes student’s birthday bash Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike thief crashes student’s birthday bash

4 hours ago
Thailand urged to review new co-payment health insurance rule Thailand News

Thailand urged to review new co-payment health insurance rule

4 hours ago
Blazing bandit: Foreign thief tunnels into Phuket weed shop Phuket News

Blazing bandit: Foreign thief tunnels into Phuket weed shop

5 hours ago
Ex-police officer shoots sister-in-law in Bangkok property dispute Bangkok News

Ex-police officer shoots sister-in-law in Bangkok property dispute

5 hours ago
Thaksin wades into Thailand debt storm with bold bailout plan Business News

Thaksin wades into Thailand debt storm with bold bailout plan

5 hours ago
Storm warning: Thai provinces brace for a real reign of terror Thailand News

Storm warning: Thai provinces brace for a real reign of terror

5 hours ago
Toddler takes the wheel: SUV crash kills two children in Buriram Thailand News

Toddler takes the wheel: SUV crash kills two children in Buriram

6 hours ago
Thai delegation aims for 7.3 billion baht rice deal in South Africa Thailand News

Thai delegation aims for 7.3 billion baht rice deal in South Africa

6 hours ago
Bear’ly survived: Thai fisherman’s face torn off in horror mauling Thailand News

Bear’ly survived: Thai fisherman’s face torn off in horror mauling

6 hours ago
Thief steals gold worth 7.8 million baht in Ayutthaya heist Thailand News

Thief steals gold worth 7.8 million baht in Ayutthaya heist

6 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott50 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 24, 2025
98 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported

Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported

58 minutes ago
Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam

Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam

1 hour ago
Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape

Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape

1 hour ago
Thai doctor mysteriously dies in bloodstained shorts in Bangkok condo

Thai doctor mysteriously dies in bloodstained shorts in Bangkok condo

2 hours ago