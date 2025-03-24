Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported

A major collision occurred between an employee bus and a speeding pickup truck driver when the bus attempted a U-turn on Phan Thong-Ban Kao Road in Phan Thong district, Chon Buri, at 5.30am this morning, March 24.

The pickup truck, unable to stop in time, crashed into the rear of the bus. Police are reviewing CCTV footage for further investigation.

Upon arrival, police and rescue teams found the shuttle bus parked by the roadside with its rear severely damaged.

Nearby, an Isuzu pickup truck, with significant damage, was left in the middle of the road, obstructing traffic, with its front end reduced to twisted metal.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 29 year old Lamphun, was discovered in the driver’s seat, with his legs and ankles trapped by the dashboard, and suffering from a head injury.

Rescue workers promptly used hydraulic tools to extricate him from the vehicle, administered first aid, and transported him to Phan Thong Hospital.

In his statement, Lamphun acknowledged he was driving at high speed and had difficulty seeing due to poor lighting. He claimed the bus made a sudden U-turn in front of him, leaving him unable to brake in time, resulting in the crash.

The bus driver, identified as 24 year old Kriangkrai, was en route to pick up employees for transport to a factory.

He reported that after checking both directions and seeing no vehicles, he commenced the U-turn. As he completed the manoeuvre, he heard a loud crash and felt the bus shake violently.

Upon inspection, he realised the pickup truck had collided with the bus so forcefully that it almost overturned the vehicle. Police will examine CCTV footage from the scene and conduct detailed interviews with both drivers to proceed with legal actions, reported KhaoSod.