Bangkok man caught with unlicensed gun at checkpoint

A man was apprehended with an unlicensed gun at a checkpoint on Chalerm Phong Road in Sai Mai, Bangkok. The man admitted buying the weapon from a friend without transferring ownership or having a permit.

At 8.30am this morning, March 24, Police in Bangkok initiated a policy for crime prevention checkpoints in the capital. Police Major General Jedsada Suaysom, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 2, instructed all stations under his jurisdiction to establish these checkpoints.

Last night, March 23, at approximately 11pm, the superintendent of Sai Mai Police Station, led a team to set up a checkpoint on Chalerm Phong Road, Sai Mai district.

The team stopped 35 year old Theerapat, whose suspicious demeanour suggested possible possession of illegal items. Upon searching his vehicle, police discovered a semi-automatic 9mm pistol with a magazine.

The operation aligns with a nationwide crime suppression policy targeting gun-related offences before the Songkran festival this year. When questioned, Theerapat confessed that the firearm was his, purchased from a friend, but not yet legally transferred or licensed for personal carry.

Consequently, police charged him with possessing a firearm without a permit, carrying a gun in public without necessary authorisation, and failing to justify an urgent need for a firearm.

Theerapat, along with the evidence, was handed over to Sai Mai Police Station investigators for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, police arrested a 44 year old man in the Mueang district, Chiang Rai, after he posted images of illegal firearms on his Facebook account. Upon searching his home, Police discovered a substantial collection of firearms, reportedly purchased from acquaintances. Some weapons were sent by customers for repainting.

On February 19, Police Lieutenant General Tairong Phiwphan, alongside high-ranking officers, ordered a crackdown on illegal activities conducted online, particularly involving firearms. Following this directive, police officers identified the Facebook account of the man, which had displayed images of shotguns.