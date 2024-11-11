Wee problem: Passenger takes pee on Bangkok bike ride, refuses to pay fare

Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6

A Thai app-based motorcycle rider took to social media to expose the shocking behaviour of a passenger who urinated during a ride in Bangkok and refused to pay the fare.

The 32 year old app-based rider, Korn, shared a video of his passenger on a Facebook news page to warn other motorcycle taxi riders to avoid offering service to this woman. The page posted the video on November 10, with a caption reading:

“If you need to urinate, you must tell the rider. You can do it. But why would you pee on the rider? Whether it’s a mental or physical issue, you should wear a diaper.”

In the video, the rider was heard complaining to the woman about urinating on his motorcycle and demanding she pay the fare of 87 baht. He also asked the passenger to clean the seat, stating that his trousers were wet with her urine.

The passenger appeared to be a transwoman but the gender was not confirmed in the report. She wore a mini dress and carried a black shoulder bag. She initially ignored the rider’s demand for payment and instead called her father, asking him to find another motorcycle for her.

Before the rider left the scene, the passenger dared him to file a legal complaint against her, insisting she would not pay the fare or clean the vehicle.

Korn later gave an interview to Channel 7, saying the incident occurred at around 4am, yesterday, November 10. He picked her up outside Benchamabophit Dusitvanaram Temple, also known as the Marble Temple, with a destination in the Taling Chan neighbourhood of Bangkok.

Korn noticed white powder on the woman’s nose but ignored it and proceeded with the ride. She repeatedly leaned her face against his back and later urinated on the seat about 2 kilometres before reaching the destination.

Korn realised his trousers were wet and stopped to check, noticing her odd behaviour. He admitted he was very angry but managed to keep his composure to avoid harming her.

Korn stated he would not take legal action against the passenger but urged passengers to inform riders if they need to use a bathroom, as such incidents waste riders’ time and cost them income.