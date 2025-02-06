4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son

4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son
Photo via Channel 7

Police fined four Israeli men 3,000 baht each for causing chaos at Pai Hospital in the northern province of Mae Hong Son on February 2 by entering an emergency room without permission.

The medical professionals at Pai Hospital expressed their dissatisfaction with Israeli nationals in the province to Channel 7 following the incident. One of the doctors revealed that a group of five Israeli men arrived at the hospital, one of whom was injured in a motorcycle accident.

The injured Israeli man was rushed to the emergency room for treatment. His four friends attempted to follow him inside but the medical team denied them entry, explaining that the room was restricted to medical professionals only.

Despite this clarification, one of the Israeli men ignored the restriction and slightly opened the door to see his injured friend. The medical team was forced to interrupt their work to remove him from the area.

The group expressed their anger and caused a disturbance in the hospital, despite a crowd of patients waiting for treatment.

The Israeli men continued their disruptive behaviour until hospital security guards escorted them to a police station.

Each foreigner was charged under Section 397 of the Criminal Law, which penalises annoying others with a fine of up to 5,000 baht. In this case, police fined each Israeli man 3,000 baht.

Israeli chaos Pai Hospital Mae Hong Son
Photo via Channel 7

Previous disturbance

The Pai Hospital medical team stated that this was not the first such incident, as Israeli nationals previously displayed negative behaviour at the hospital and in the community on multiple occasions.

The Israeli nationals reportedly raised their middle fingers at medical staff, ignored advice from Thai doctors, demanded treatment according to their preferences, looked down on Thai doctors’ skills, failed to comply with nurses’ instructions, smoked cigarettes and cannabis in the hospital, and evaded hospital fees.

Israeli man allegedly smoked cannabis in the Pai Hospital
This Israeli man allegedly smoked cannabis in the Pai Hospital. | Photo via Channel 7

One of the doctors stated that one Israeli man was engaging in a video call while receiving treatment, showing the faces of other patients in the call.

In another incident, an Israeli national was caught smoking cannabis in the hospital and refused to stop despite being warned.

The doctor added that she and her colleagues were already exhausted from their work and that encountering such behaviour from Israeli nationals affected their mental well-being.

Israeli chaos in Mae Hong Son Pai
Photo via Channel 7

Moreover, these Israeli nationals also made their work slow and forced Thai patients to wait for their treatment longer. She urged the police and relevant authorities to take action against such foreign tourists.

Locals in the province were also reportedly frustrated with the behaviour of these foreigners saying they worked illegally and rode motorcycles without a licence.

