Thai woman calls foul after man defecates outside her home (video)

Published: 17:35, 17 October 2024
A Thai woman demanded accountability from a man who defecated outside her home in the Isaan province of Udon Thani.

The 48 year old woman, Mew, took to a local Udon Thani Facebook group to share CCTV footage of the man defecating outside her house. In her post, she stated, “Is this too much? If the post violates group rules, please delete it.”

The video showed a man dressed in all black pulling down his trousers and defecating on the spot. He then pulled his trousers back up and got into his car before driving away. The security camera above his head captured the entire incident but the man did not notice it.

Mew later gave an interview to Channel 7 about the incident. She explained that her single-storey home is located in Soi Autsawamit in the Mak Kheang sub-district of Mueang district, Udon Thani province. Her house is situated near entertainment venues, and she suspects the man was a partygoer.

Mew recounted that she left her house around 7am yesterday, October 16, to clean the area outside as part of her usual routine. However, she was met with an unpleasant smell and discovered poo outside her home. She immediately checked the CCTV footage and identified the man.

According to the footage, the incident occurred around 1am yesterday. Mew said she couldn’t bear to watch the entire video because it was too disgusting and didn’t feel capable of cleaning it up herself. Her neighbours cleaned it for her but the strong smell remained.

During the interview with Channel 7, Mew sent a message to the man in the video:

“I saw a man walking from a school near my home. He must be a partygoer. He drives a fancy car. He looks wealthy and well-educated. I don’t know what kind of family he comes from to behave in such a disgusting and uncultured way.

“Think about how you would feel if someone defecated in front of your house. If possible, have him clean up his mess. Right now, there’s still a smell.”

In a related incident in August, a female partygoer caused chaos at a pub in Bangkok after defecating on the floor in the middle of the venue. The incident was shared on TikTok, with the woman who posted the video explaining that the partygoer was very drunk when it happened.

