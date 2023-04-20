Scat woman: Thai taxi drivers warn of female passenger who poops in car

Photo by Adam Sacco via Flickr

A Thai taxi driver in Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok took to Facebook to warn fellow drivers of a female passenger who has been known to poop in cars and then flee without paying.

The driver shared dashcam footage and his story on a Facebook group called Taxi Drivers (Thailand) on Friday, April 14 with a caption that said…

“Warning all taxi drivers! From Dongki Mall in Soi Thong Lor in Bangkok to Furng Fah Village in Samut Prakarn. I don’t want others to go through what I went through. The fare was 417 baht, but I didn’t get it and even have to pay for the car cleaning.”

The video showed the driver travelling through a village where the passenger lived. Upon arrival at the destination, the middle-aged female passenger was heard saying…

“I don’t have money to pay. My family is not home as well. I don’t know what to do. Hey, look at my head. Do you see? I have cancer, and I poop on your seat. It’s dirty, but I will get a cloth to clean it. It’s my karma. Let’s think that you do a good deed by giving me a free ride. OK? I don’t have any money.”

The driver revealed more about the incident in the comments. He said…

“She had the runs and my back seat was dirty. Motorcycle taxi riders in the village told me that no one dares to pick her up because she always excreted on every vehicle and never paid the fares.”

The taxi driver added…

“She changes wigs every day to lure the taxi to pick her up. Her neighbours told me that her family ignore her. Some victims filed a complaint with the police but to no avail. She and her family don’t have money to pay the fine.”

Many netizens and taxi drivers commented on his post sharing that they faced the same thing. The taxi drivers commented…

“On the day I picked her up, she wore the short hair wig and glasses.”

“I saw she wore a purple short-hair wig and a bronze long-hair wig.”

One woman commented on the post revealing that she met the woman several times. She said…

“I think she has a mental health problem, but she is such a snob. She begs for money from people to buy expensive coffee and snacks. She also asked for money to travel back home. She is so bad.”

The taxi driver updated the post saying that he filed a complaint with the police and visited her house again with police officers on Monday, April 17. However, her family reported that she was not home and had not come back the day before.

It is unclear whether the woman will face any consequences for pooping in taxis or not.