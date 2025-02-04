Israeli fugitive wanted for stabbing caught hiding in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya via The Pattaya News

A 27 year old Israeli fugitive was arrested in Pattaya after Thai immigration police discovered he was wanted for a violent assault in Tel Aviv and had overstayed his visa.

The suspect, identified only as T, was apprehended yesterday, February 3 after police found he was listed on an Interpol Red Notice for a gruesome attack in Israel. Officers arrested him for overstaying his visa and revoked his permission to remain in Thailand.

According to Police Major General Chairit Anurit, T and an accomplice lured a victim to an apartment in Tel Aviv, where they repeatedly smashed a bottle over his head and stabbed him multiple times in the neck, leaving the victim critically injured.

The Tel Aviv District Court had already issued a warrant for his arrest on aggravated assault charges, which carry a potential 23-year prison sentence.

Investigators revealed that after the attack, T fled Israel using a fake passport, knowing that his accomplice had been arrested. He later entered Thailand and hid in Pattaya late last year, attempting to evade capture.

Immigration officers finally tracked him down in Central Pattaya and took him into custody. Police are now coordinating his extradition to Israel, where he will face justice for his crimes, reported The Pattaya News.

This arrest highlights Thailand’s ongoing crackdown on international fugitives attempting to use the country as a haven.

