Israeli fugitive wanted for stabbing caught hiding in Pattaya

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
302 1 minute read
Israeli fugitive wanted for stabbing caught hiding in Pattaya
Photo courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya via The Pattaya News

A 27 year old Israeli fugitive was arrested in Pattaya after Thai immigration police discovered he was wanted for a violent assault in Tel Aviv and had overstayed his visa.

The suspect, identified only as T, was apprehended yesterday, February 3 after police found he was listed on an Interpol Red Notice for a gruesome attack in Israel. Officers arrested him for overstaying his visa and revoked his permission to remain in Thailand.

Advertisements

According to Police Major General Chairit Anurit, T and an accomplice lured a victim to an apartment in Tel Aviv, where they repeatedly smashed a bottle over his head and stabbed him multiple times in the neck, leaving the victim critically injured.

The Tel Aviv District Court had already issued a warrant for his arrest on aggravated assault charges, which carry a potential 23-year prison sentence.

Related Articles

Investigators revealed that after the attack, T fled Israel using a fake passport, knowing that his accomplice had been arrested. He later entered Thailand and hid in Pattaya late last year, attempting to evade capture.

Immigration officers finally tracked him down in Central Pattaya and took him into custody. Police are now coordinating his extradition to Israel, where he will face justice for his crimes, reported The Pattaya News.

This arrest highlights Thailand’s ongoing crackdown on international fugitives attempting to use the country as a haven.

Advertisements
Israeli fugitive wanted for stabbing caught hiding in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya via The Pattaya News

In similar news, Interpol has issued a red notice for the arrest of 24 year old Cambodian national Pich Kimsrin, who is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of former Cambodian opposition MP Lim Kimya. The request was made by Thai police.

According to Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) commissioner Police Lieutenant General Sayam Boonsom, the warrant will allow Interpol and Cambodian police to track down Pich, who is accused of acting as a spotter for the gunman.

Meanwhile, Thai police are investigating the financial records of the suspected gunman, Ekkalak Phaenoi, who is currently detained at Bangkok Remand Prison. Police hope the transactions will reveal the mastermind behind the attack.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese gambling trio busted in Bangkok luxury condo raid Bangkok News

Chinese gambling trio busted in Bangkok luxury condo raid

9 hours ago
Toxic smog disrupts Bangkok flights as PM2.5 levels soar Aviation News

Toxic smog disrupts Bangkok flights as PM2.5 levels soar

9 hours ago
Ex-boxer knocked out by law after drug-fuelled crime spree Crime News

Ex-boxer knocked out by law after drug-fuelled crime spree

9 hours ago
Thailand tourists surge by 21% despite safety fears Bangkok News

Thailand tourists surge by 21% despite safety fears

9 hours ago
Chinese-American arrested for antisocial behaviour with fireworks Crime News

Chinese-American arrested for antisocial behaviour with fireworks

9 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative&#8217;s pickup Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative’s pickup

9 hours ago
Israeli fugitive wanted for stabbing caught hiding in Pattaya Crime News

Israeli fugitive wanted for stabbing caught hiding in Pattaya

9 hours ago
6 best non-dairy ice cream places in Bangkok Bangkok Travel

6 best non-dairy ice cream places in Bangkok

9 hours ago
Thai father shoots friend dead for repeated assaults on his daughter Crime News

Thai father shoots friend dead for repeated assaults on his daughter

10 hours ago
Man arrested with 3.2 million meth pills in Mukdahan after car crash Crime News

Man arrested with 3.2 million meth pills in Mukdahan after car crash

10 hours ago
Pharmacist in Buriram narrowly escapes attack by six American Bullies Thailand News

Pharmacist in Buriram narrowly escapes attack by six American Bullies

10 hours ago
Fire in Trang car paint shop causes millions in damage Crime News

Fire in Trang car paint shop causes millions in damage

10 hours ago
Thai woman files theft report but police mistakenly list her as thief Crime News

Thai woman files theft report but police mistakenly list her as thief

10 hours ago
Thai teen saved from drowning in Chao Phraya River Bangkok News

Thai teen saved from drowning in Chao Phraya River

10 hours ago
Wildfires in Tak worsen air quality, efforts to contain blaze continue Thailand News

Wildfires in Tak worsen air quality, efforts to contain blaze continue

10 hours ago
Five Myanmar nationals caught crossing into Thailand illegally Crime News

Five Myanmar nationals caught crossing into Thailand illegally

11 hours ago
Drunk French tourist crashes into Patong cop, arrested on the spot Crime News

Drunk French tourist crashes into Patong cop, arrested on the spot

11 hours ago
4 from over 100 Thai women rescued from illegal surrogacy in Georgia Crime News

4 from over 100 Thai women rescued from illegal surrogacy in Georgia

11 hours ago
British tourist&#8217;s bribery tale jailed as ‘untrue’ by Pattaya police chief Crime News

British tourist’s bribery tale jailed as ‘untrue’ by Pattaya police chief

11 hours ago
Thailand’s 34 billion baht railway plan to boost trade and tourism South Thailand News

Thailand’s 34 billion baht railway plan to boost trade and tourism

11 hours ago
Blaze at Trang car repair shop causes 10 million baht damage Thailand News

Blaze at Trang car repair shop causes 10 million baht damage

11 hours ago
Drunken tourist passes out in front of Pattaya Police Station Crime News

Drunken tourist passes out in front of Pattaya Police Station

12 hours ago
Thailand caps airfares to curb Songkran holiday price hikes Thailand News

Thailand caps airfares to curb Songkran holiday price hikes

12 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s most polluted areas revealed in air quality report Environment News

Thailand’s most polluted areas revealed in air quality report

12 hours ago
Thai couple seeks answers after unborn baby vanishes from womb and hospital records Central Thailand News

Thai couple seeks answers after unborn baby vanishes from womb and hospital records

12 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
302 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Ex-boxer knocked out by law after drug-fuelled crime spree

Ex-boxer knocked out by law after drug-fuelled crime spree

9 hours ago
Thailand tourists surge by 21% despite safety fears

Thailand tourists surge by 21% despite safety fears

9 hours ago
Chinese-American arrested for antisocial behaviour with fireworks

Chinese-American arrested for antisocial behaviour with fireworks

9 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative&#8217;s pickup

Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative’s pickup

9 hours ago