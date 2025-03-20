PM Paetongtarn defends family time amidst farmers’ protest

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has responded to criticism following her controversial appearance with her children during a farmers’ protest outside Government House.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, March 18, has sparked outrage as farmers from 19 provinces unloaded truckloads of blackchin tilapia near the Government House fence. The farmers were protesting the government’s slow response to eradicating the invasive fish species, which has caused significant harm to local ecosystems.

Despite facing harsh criticism for what some perceived as an indifferent response to the growing tensions, the 38 year old PM firmly rejected the allegations. She explained that the Fisheries Department is actively addressing the issue and dismissed claims that being near her children detracted from her responsibilities as the country’s leader.

“Being close to my children doesn’t interfere with my work,” she remarked in a statement yesterday, March 19. “It’s about being able to multitask. Engaging in one activity doesn’t preclude involvement in another.”

PM Paetongtarn, who is married to Pitaka Suksawat, has two young children: a four year old daughter, Thitara, and a son, Phrutthasin, who will celebrate his second birthday on May 1. The Thai premier’s appearance with her children was seen by some as a lack of empathy towards the farmers’ concerns, with critics questioning her priorities.

However, the prime minister remains steadfast in her position, asserting that her ability to balance both her personal and professional roles is not only possible but essential to her leadership style.

The protest itself highlighted a growing frustration among farmers, who claim that the government’s response to the blackchin tilapia problem has been inadequate and slow. While the PM’s focus remains on her official duties, she has promised that steps will be taken to address the situation and alleviate the farmers’ concerns, reported Bangkok Post.

In the face of mounting pressure, the 38 year old Thai PM continues to defend her ability to juggle both her responsibilities as a mother and the leader of Thailand.

