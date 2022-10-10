Connect with us

Pattaya

Indian tourist in Pattaya reportedly missing over US$6,000

Published

 on 

Photo by The Pattaya News.

An Indian tourist in Pattaya is reportedly missing over US$6,000 after staying at a hotel in the city for just two days, The Pattaya News reported yesterday. 

The man, 45 year old Vivek Singhal, told Pattaya officials that he had arrived at his hotel on October 5. Two days later he realised that the US$6,600 he had left in the hotel room’s electronic safe was gone. The money is equivalent to about 228,000 baht. 

Vivek filed a complaint with Pattaya City police on Saturday, October 8. Police at first reportedly had some doubts about Vivek’s report, since an initial examination showed that the safe box had not been tampered with. Pattaya officials would continue, however, to check CCTV footage to see if any suspicious person entered Vivek’s hotel room. 

It is unclear whether Vivek had invited any visitors into his room during the time the money allegedly went missing. 

Pattaya has developed a bad reputation for thefts against Indian tourists. The most notorious of these crimes involved thieves, often ladyboys, snatching Indian tourists’ gold necklaces

In August, an Indian tourist was robbed of 12,000 baht cash and other assets on Pattaya’s infamous Walking. The 33 year old Vishal Vajbhaw claimed that two ladyboys robbed him after he rejected their “services.”

Pattaya Police announced a specialised patrol force in May to combat these thefts, and declared again at the end of June they would crack down on Indian gold necklace thefts.

Following the recent theft against Vivek, time will tell what further steps Pattaya police will take to fight this insidious problem.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2022-10-10 15:29
Something is very difficult to believe. May be the investigating officer has to scrutinize his travel insurance policy for some clues....

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism13 mins ago

Island in eastern Thailand listed in ‘Top 100 Green Destination Stories’
Thailand19 mins ago

Room to shroom on Bangkok public buses
Bangkok1 hour ago

Thai man arrested for posing as police officer
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Phuket2 hours ago

Intoxicated Phuket man carries chicken around all night long
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai man robbed by cannabis dealer at knife-point in Pattaya
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya3 hours ago

Indian tourist in Pattaya reportedly missing over US$6,000
Thailand4 hours ago

Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Bangkok4 hours ago

“Black Sunday” flash mob protest on Bangkok BTS
World4 hours ago

‘Give China some control of Taiwan,’ says Elon Musk
Thailand4 hours ago

Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Crime5 hours ago

Police let off CNN reporters with 5,000 baht fine over invasive massacre reporting
Thailand6 hours ago

Bangkok road sweeper dies in hit-and-run 
Guides6 hours ago

Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok taxi driver miraculously unharmed after tree falls on his car
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending