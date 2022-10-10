Connect with us

Thailand

Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent

Published

 on 

Thailand celebrates an auspicious Buddhist holiday today known as ‘Awk Pansa‘ (exit Pansa) to mark the final day of Buddhist Lent. Being one of Thailand’s five major Buddhist holidays, alcohol sales are banned for 24 hours nationwide.

Saffron-robed monks and white-robed maechis exit their temples today for the first time since July 14, upon completion of a period of focussed Buddhist study and practice known as the Buddhist Rains Retreat.

The retreat is called ‘Pansa’ in Thai and ‘Vassa’ in Pali. Vassa is observed by Theravada Buddhist practitioners all over southeast Asia. The dates vary from year to year based on the Lunar calendar.

During Vassa, lay Buddhists might give something up such as smoking, alcohol, or eating meat. Despite Buddhism predating Christianity, the holiday has gained the nickname ‘Buddhist Lent’ for its similarities to its Christian counterpart. Every year, Awk Pansa falls on the 15th day of the 11th waxing moon, which is today, October 10.

Alcohol sales are banned everywhere in Thailand today apart from duty-free shops at international airports, according to the Alcohol Beverage Control Act (2008).

Under Thai law, anyone in the kingdom found to be selling alcohol today will be fined up to 10,000 baht, imprisoned for up to six months, or both.

Despite the prospect of a fine and potential prison time, many smaller independent shops in the kingdom may still unlawfully sell alcohol today to non-religious folk looking for a drink. Chain stores like 7-Eleven definitely won’t, so there is no point in asking.

The sale of alcohol is also banned in Thailand on Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asanha Bucha Day, and Khao Pansa (enter Pansa).

