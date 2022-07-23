Crime
Another Indian tourist reported gold necklace stolen in Pattaya
In what has become an all-too-familiar story, Pattaya Police announced that an Indian tourist reported that a transgender woman stole his 30,000 baht gold necklace. The theft is the latest in a rash of gold necklace thefts being reported by Indian tourists in Pattaya and occasionally Phuket.
The victim this time was a 43 year old Indian man who says he was walking alone late last night on Pattaya Beach when a person that he believed was transgender approached him. While he was enjoying the views of Pattaya Beach at night, at around 11:30 pm a motorbike approached him on a busy road.
The person he thinks to be transgender was able to snatch an 80-gramme gold necklace right off his neck before speeding away into the night on their motorbike, according to his police report.
“I was shocked that it happened to me because the road was very crowded.”
This is at least the 10th time that similar thefts of gold necklaces from Indian tourists have been reported in the Pattaya area in recent months. Pattaya Police announced a specialised patrol force in May to combat this particular type of theft, and declared again at the end of last month they would crack down on Indian gold necklace thefts.
The Indian tourist went straight to the Pattaya Police Station to report the theft of the gold necklace valued at 30,000 baht. Police went to the area where the man said the crime had taken place in order to look for evidence or perhaps find the suspect.
Police officers did not find any potential suspects or any evidence at the scene of the crime. They vowed to study CCTV camera footage in the area to identify and arrest the perpetrator of the gold necklace theft.
As the trend of gold necklace thefts from Indian tourists continues, police are warning people to be extra vigilant in protecting their belongings, and to avoid wearing any expensive jewellery that attracts would-be thieves who might steal the golden valuables.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Northeast woman dies chasing biker thief who nabbed her gold chain
Minister claims he didn’t say Thai government was using spyware
Pattaya’s egg thief scrambles yet again
A Mission To Unchain And Rescue The Working Elephants With Digital Art – Unchained Elephants
Another Indian tourist reported gold necklace stolen in Pattaya
Japan keeps hitting new records in Covid-19 cases
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
Malaysian man arrested in Thailand for laundering gambling money
Thai opposition calls out Prayut over military spending
Thailand News Today | Opposition grills Thai govt on corruption
Benevolent Thai monk gives away 300,000 baht & gold rings on birthday
Elderly northeast woman charged with theft after picking plants for curry
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
Justice Minister insists Thailand winning the war against drugs
Thai police seize 200kg of smuggled cannabis but don’t know if it’s illegal
Officials launch rubbish cleaning contest in central Thailand
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
Lalisa causes a rush on roti sai mai after Instagram post
UPDATE: Two-faced kitten dies at 4 days old
Police investigate death of British man found in Pattaya canal
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
- Health4 hours ago
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
- Singapore21 hours ago
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
- Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Two-faced kitten dies at 4 days old
- South3 days ago
18 passengers rescued after ferry explodes off South Thailand coast
- Cannabis22 hours ago
Thai police seize 200kg of smuggled cannabis but don’t know if it’s illegal
- Thailand4 days ago
Two-faced kitten born in northern Thailand
Recent comments: