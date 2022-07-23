Another Indian tourist reported gold necklace stolen in Pattaya

In what has become an all-too-familiar story, Pattaya Police announced that an Indian tourist reported that a transgender woman stole his 30,000 baht gold necklace. The theft is the latest in a rash of gold necklace thefts being reported by Indian tourists in Pattaya and occasionally Phuket.

The victim this time was a 43 year old Indian man who says he was walking alone late last night on Pattaya Beach when a person that he believed was transgender approached him. While he was enjoying the views of Pattaya Beach at night, at around 11:30 pm a motorbike approached him on a busy road.

The person he thinks to be transgender was able to snatch an 80-gramme gold necklace right off his neck before speeding away into the night on their motorbike, according to his police report.

“I was shocked that it happened to me because the road was very crowded.”

This is at least the 10th time that similar thefts of gold necklaces from Indian tourists have been reported in the Pattaya area in recent months. Pattaya Police announced a specialised patrol force in May to combat this particular type of theft, and declared again at the end of last month they would crack down on Indian gold necklace thefts.

The Indian tourist went straight to the Pattaya Police Station to report the theft of the gold necklace valued at 30,000 baht. Police went to the area where the man said the crime had taken place in order to look for evidence or perhaps find the suspect.

Police officers did not find any potential suspects or any evidence at the scene of the crime. They vowed to study CCTV camera footage in the area to identify and arrest the perpetrator of the gold necklace theft.

As the trend of gold necklace thefts from Indian tourists continues, police are warning people to be extra vigilant in protecting their belongings, and to avoid wearing any expensive jewellery that attracts would-be thieves who might steal the golden valuables.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

