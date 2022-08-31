Connect with us

Crime

Two ladyboys allegedly rob Indian tourist who rejected their ‘services’ in Pattaya

Published

 on 

Image via Sanook

An Indian tourist was robbed of 12,000 baht cash and other assets last night on Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand. He claims that two ladyboys robbed him after he rejected their “services.”

At 12.16am today, 33 year old Vishal Vajbhaw went to Pattaya City Police Station to request the police’s help in tracking down the alleged thieves.

Vishal told police that he was walking down Walking Street when “two ladyboys offered him sex services.” Vishal politely declined, but the two ladyboys looked “dissatisfied”, said Vishal.

The tourist said the pair followed him, tried to hug him and “stroked” his body. Vishal said he tried to push them off, but they wouldn’t leave.

One of the ladyboys asked Vishal for money. In a bid to make them go away, Vishal reached into his pocket to give them some cash.

As Vishal reached into his pocket, he realised his wallet containing 12,000 baht and contactless debit card had already gone. When he looked up, the two ladyboys had made a break for it, he told police.

Vishal chased the pickpockets down Walking Street but he couldn’t catch up with them, he said.

The ladyboys vanished so Vishal went to the police station to file a complaint just after midnight.

As usual, it’s been an eventful few days on Pattaya’s Walking Street. At 4.30am Sunday morning, a gang of food vendors attacked a European tourist with a metal chair because he allegedly didn’t pay for his meal.

SOURCE: Sanook

 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Trending