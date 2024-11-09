Cat chaos: Jomtien official abused in late-night clash

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:36, 09 November 2024| Updated: 14:36, 09 November 2024
132 1 minute read
Cat chaos: Jomtien official abused in late-night clash
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a bizarre midnight showdown by Jomtien Beach, a city official found himself at the centre of a street-side skirmish over none other than a cat’s chair.

Jomtien municipal officer Kritsana Rattanakhuen filed a formal complaint with Pattaya City Police on Thursday, November 7, after an encounter that escalated from polite request to heated confrontation.

Advertisements

The drama unfolded around midnight as Kritsana responded to a noise complaint near the Big Market area. While patrolling, he encountered three men seated on a truck, one of whom had placed a chair directly on the public footpath—ostensibly to accommodate a lounging cat. Kritsana asked the group to remove the chair, explaining it was obstructing pedestrian traffic.

What seemed like a simple request quickly turned volatile. According to Kritsana, a man in a red shirt exploded in rage, launching into a tirade of offensive language. The verbal abuse extended to insulting Kritsana’s family, and at one point, the man raised his hand as if preparing to strike the official.

Related news

“I was just trying to do my job,” Kritsana lamented, noting he had approached the situation “professionally and courteously.”

Fortunately, the man’s friends managed to step in and defuse the situation before it could escalate further. Kritsana later reflected that such encounters are not uncommon and often involve locals selling beach chairs or items like kratom drinks. He urged for cooperation to ensure the city remains a welcoming destination, appealing for respect among all to keep Pattaya safe and orderly, reported Pattaya Mail.

With video evidence backing his claim, Kritsana now hopes his complaint will highlight the need for mutual respect on Jomtien’s bustling beachfront.

Advertisements
Cat chaos: Jomtien official abused in late-night clash | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In related news, chaos descended upon Jomtien Beach in Pattaya as a vicious brawl broke out, leaving one teenager with horrific injuries in the early hours of October 30. Pattaya police were urgently summoned to the scene of mayhem along Jomtien Beach Road, near Jomtien Soi 12, where a gang-related altercation involving scores of youths had erupted.

Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

THAI union fights to keep government out of airline&#8217;s rehab plan

THAI union fights to keep government out of airline’s rehab plan

Published: 14:15, 09 November 2024
Loy Krathong festival to generate 6.9 billion baht tourism revenue

Loy Krathong festival to generate 6.9 billion baht tourism revenue

Published: 13:54, 09 November 2024
French tourist severely injured after suicide attempt in Phuket hotel

French tourist severely injured after suicide attempt in Phuket hotel

Published: 13:31, 09 November 2024
Cyber police arrest Thai woman for illegal lending in Songkhla

Cyber police arrest Thai woman for illegal lending in Songkhla

Published: 12:00, 09 November 2024