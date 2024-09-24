Man arrested for selling kratom drinks to students in Sisaket

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Sisaket arrested a man for illegally selling kratom-infused drinks to students, seizing numerous items as evidence and pressing serious charges against him.

District Chief Thanadet Phra-arak of Benchalak ordered the crackdown, directing Deputy District Chief Supoj Chaikuchin and members of the 18th Benchalak Volunteer Defense Corps to collaborate with local police. The operation, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Thaniya Boonyarangkuan and Police Lieutenant Colonel Mukda Metipanyakul, resulted in the arrest on a road in the Nong Wa subdistrict within the Benchalak district.

The items seized during the arrest included eight bottles of kratom tea, 16 bottles of cough syrup, and a boiling pot. Thanadet explained that the arrest followed complaints from locals about someone secretly selling kratom tea to students.

In response to these complaints, local officials coordinated with the Benchalak Police Station to investigate the allegations, leading to the successful apprehension of the suspect, reported KhaoSod.

Initial charges against the suspect include selling bottled kratom tea without a permit, distributing kratom tea to individuals under 18 without authorisation, and encouraging or inciting the consumption of kratom tea mixed with psychoactive substances among minors. The suspect and the confiscated items were handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.

In related news, police in Pattaya detained a female motorbike taxi driver for selling unauthorised kratom juice, aiming to mitigate financial strains during Thailand’s economic difficulties. The arrest was made on Soi Phothisan 1/1 in the Naklua area, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Police officers, on August 19, apprehended Sirikaset, a 60 year old motorcycle taxi driver, who was found selling kratom juice without the necessary permissions. Law enforcement seized five plastic bottles of the juice as evidence.

The operation was prompted by complaints from locals alleging that Sirikaset was secretly selling kratom juice mixed with cough syrup to various groups, including students, youths, foreigners, and locals. Following these reports, police organised a sting operation that culminated in her arrest.