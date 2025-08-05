Truck driver charged after Phuket underpass carnage injures 3

Traffic came to a standstill as emergency responders dealt with the aftermath of the collision

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A truck driver has been charged with reckless driving after a violent crash in Phuket’s Darasamut Underpass left three people injured and several vehicles smashed in a high-impact pile-up.

The chaos unfolded last Friday, August 1, when the driver, behind the wheel of a palm oil truck, slammed into four vehicles while heading towards Chalong. Police say the trucker, who was carrying a heavy load, failed to brake in time when a delivery truck in front of him suddenly stopped.

Three victims—a man, a woman and a young girl—were hospitalised at Dibuk Hospital. Fortunately, all have since been discharged and are out of danger.

Wichit Police Chief Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang said that the driver confessed to the charge and tested negative for both drugs and alcohol.

“The driver explained that while exiting the underpass, a delivery truck in front braked suddenly. Carrying a heavy load of palm oil, he could not stop in time.”

The Phuket News reported that the crash sparked chaos through the underpass, scattering debris and leaving motorists shaken. Photos from the scene show multiple cars crumpled and wedged against the underpass walls as emergency responders worked to free victims and clear the area.

The trucking company involved has agreed to compensate the victims and cover all damage to the vehicles, according to police.

While the case moves forward, the incident has reignited concerns about the safety of large trucks on Phuket’s increasingly congested roads. Underpasses, in particular, are seen as high-risk areas due to limited visibility and sudden braking scenarios.

In similar news, a truck transporting plastic pellets burst into flames after its brakes failed and a tyre exploded, causing it to crash into a barrier along Highway 304. The accident occurred on May 23 near kilometre marker 8 in Bu Phram subdistrict, Na Di district, Prachin Buri province, as the vehicle was heading towards Wang Nam Khiao in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Truck driver charged after Phuket underpass carnage injures 3

