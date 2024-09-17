Two Bangkok districts to become pedestrian paradise

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is shaking things up with a plan to transform the eastern districts of Phra Khanong and Bang Na into a pedestrian’s dream. In a move that will have locals leaving their cars at home, the new zones will encourage walking, running, and biking as part of a healthier, greener lifestyle.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Tavida Kamolvej revealed the ambitious plans during a brainstorming session at Ban Jirayu-Poonsup Library on Sunday, September 15. The event, which was part of the Walk-Ride-Run campaign, was organised by Chulalongkorn University’s Urban Design and Development Centre (UDDC) in partnership with the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth).

Tavida highlighted the two districts’ strong public transport links, which already provide easy access to services, meaning there’s no need for cars.

“The idea is to create a ‘Good Walk’ zone, encouraging residents to get outside and engage in activities together.”

The scheme will serve as a pilot for the city’s broader mission to become more liveable.

The UDDC and ThaiHealth put their vision into action by hosting walking, biking, and running activities in the area. Participants, who gathered at 7am on Sunday, September 15, enjoyed routes tailored for each activity, ranging from scenic strolls to long-distance cycling.

Walkers strolled a 2-kilometre route, passing local landmarks such as Iam Sombat Market and Suan Ploen Phakhanong Park. Cyclists took on a more challenging 20-kilometre ride, while runners powered through a 12-kilometre course that wound through key areas like Udomsuk Road and True Digital Park, reported The Nation.

