Traffic cop sorry for punchline in Chon Buri motorcycle rev-enge

A traffic police officer in Sattahip, Chon Buri, apologised after punching a 13 year old boy who he believed purposely revved his motorcycle engine at him. The 35 year old boy’s mother has forgiven the officer but cautioned it should be the last such incident.

Pornlada, took her son, referred to as A, to file a complaint with the Sattahip Police Station. The incident, which occurred yesterday, October 29, involved a police officer from the Sattahip Traffic Police.

The officer chased the boy down and punched him four to five times, despite the boy’s attempts to explain that his motorcycle’s exhaust pipe was damaged, causing the loud noise mistaken for revving.

The officer involved, Patcharapol Phochmat, was instructed to apologise by Thanapol Klinkasorn, the Superintendent of Sattahip Police Station. The apology was facilitated by Chaiwat Nemiya and Patthanun Somnuan, who oversee traffic control at the station. The meeting between the parties reportedly went well, with apologies offered and accepted.

The mother expressed forgiveness but stressed it should be the last time such an incident occurs.

“If a child is found with a noisy exhaust, officers should handle it better, perhaps by calling guardians to the station, rather than resorting to violence.”

The situation has prompted a review by provincial officials, who are currently verifying facts and will determine any disciplinary actions for the officer involved, reported KhaoSod.

Original story: Traffic officer accused of assaulting 13 year old boy in Sattahip

A traffic officer in Sattahip, Chon Buri, allegedly assaulted a 13 year old boy by punching the teenager in the face multiple times after accusing him of revving his motorcycle engine.

The boy’s mother, 35 year old Pornlada, is determined to seek justice for her son and has filed a complaint with the officer’s superiors.

The incident occurred yesterday, October 27, in the Sattahip area. Pornlada explained that her son’s older sister informed her that the boy had been crying. Upon inquiry, the boy revealed that he had been punched by a police officer. This prompted Pornlada to confront the assailant, who was identified as a traffic police officer.

According to the boy, he was on his way to buy food for his younger sibling when the officer, riding a motorcycle, shouted obscenities at him and demanded he stop. Upon stopping, the officer accused the boy of intentionally revving the engine and immediately began assaulting him.

The boy tried to explain that the loud noise was due to a broken exhaust pipe but the officer continued to punch him, delivering at least five blows to his face. The boy’s face was left swollen and bruised from the attack.

Pornlada, outraged by the assault on her son, confronted the officer. She stated there should be evidence of wrongdoing before conducting oneself in such a manner.

“As a mother, I can’t accept someone hitting my child. If my son did something wrong, there should be evidence, not this kind of behaviour.”

The officer admitted to the assault and threatened to arrest the boy.

The Sattahip Police Station documented the complaint and sent the boy for a medical examination at Sattahip Hospital. The station’s superintendent has been informed of the incident and will summon the officer involved for questioning.

If the investigation confirms the officer’s misconduct, disciplinary action will be taken, and the legal process will proceed accordingly, reported KhaoSod.