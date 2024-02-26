Power bank explosion sparks panic on Thai AirAsia flight

Photo courtesy of Thairath

An explosion of a power bank on a Thai AirAsia flight destined for Nakhon Si Thammarat sparked alarm on a recent Saturday morning. Pimphattra Wichaikul, the Industry Minister, who was among the 186 passengers on the flight, witnessed the incident that filled the cabin with smoke. The crew, however, managed to extinguish the fire within two minutes, enabling the flight to land safely as planned.

Expressing concern for passengers, Pimphattra Wichaikul noted that almost everyone nowadays carries a power bank on board.

“I would like to call on airlines and airport officials to check the power banks that passengers bring on board. They must have the Industrial Standards symbol (TIS) to ensure heat resistance.”

The incident will be probed by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.

In a related event on a domestic flight from Bangkok to Phuket, passengers were taken aback when a snake was spotted slithering over a passenger’s head. The incident, documented in a series of TikTok clips by user @wannabnailssalon, quickly gained traction online, sparking a wave of reactions and speculation.

As the plane prepared to land, the captain’s announcement was interrupted by a fellow passenger’s alarm about the snake. In the subsequent clips, a flight attendant can be seen attempting to corral the serpent, using a plastic water bottle and eventually a bag to secure it. Despite the tense atmosphere, the flight attendant’s calm demeanour was commendable, as captured in the footage.

The incident prompted widespread discussion among netizens, with theories circulating about how the snake ended up on the plane. While some speculated that it could have been a non-venomous pet snake smuggled onboard, others raised concerns about the potential danger posed by a venomous reptile.

The clips sparked curiosity about the flight number and even led to discussions about lucky numbers associated with the incident.