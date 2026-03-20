Thai man rapes and blackmails ex-girlfriend over unpaid debt

A Thai man surrendered to Bangkok police after he raped his ex-girlfriend in a public bathroom and later blackmailed her with the explicit videos to pressure her over an unpaid debt of about 700,000 baht.

The suspect, 28 year old Jirapas Kangwankrai, turned himself in at Tha Kham Police Station on Wednesday, March 18, after public attention intensified over a clip he shared online.

The footage showed his ex-girlfriend, a 30 year old woman named Nok, being forced to perform a sexual act in a public bathroom before she was raped. The man is also heard threatening her and demanding repayment in the video.

Nok became aware of the blackmail after the clip spread online. She then filed a complaint at Tha Kham Police Station on March 13. Nok said she met Jirapas through a dating application, and they were in a relationship for about two to three years. She told police she borrowed around 700,000 baht from him before they separated.

The assault shown in the video reportedly took place on June 10 last year. Police said Jirapas followed Nok before forcing her into a public bathroom near an apartment in Bang Khun Thian district, Bangkok, where the assault occurred.

Police said there were also five other explicit videos involving Nok and the suspect. Nok told police she consented to being filmed during their relationship, but did not expect the footage to be made public.

Jirapas confessed and told officers that his family runs a gold shop and he previously helped manage it with his older brother. He claimed financial problems followed after he lent money to Nok, and that led his brother to take control of the shop to stop him accessing family assets.

Police said the amount lent to Nok has not yet been confirmed, but described it as high and said she had not repaid it.

MGR Online reported that Jirapas’s current wife sought bail, but officers rejected the request. The suspect was taken to the Thon Buri Criminal Court for temporary detention pending further legal proceedings.