Thai teenager dreams of being an architect, sells his artwork to earn tuition fees | The Thaiger

North East
Thai teenager dreams of being an architect, sells his artwork to earn tuition fees
A talented teenager in the north-eastern province of Kalasin has taken to painting landscapes of his local area and selling them to earn his university fees. 18 year old Krittamet Saisaen, known as “Earth”, dreams of being an architect, but the prohibitively expensive fees put that beyond his reach. Earth’s mother died 2 years ago, at which point his father abandoned him and his brother to the care of their farmer grandparents.
While their mother was ill in hospital, Earth and his brother would alternate time in school with time spent looking after her. It was at this point that the young boy returned to his childhood passion of drawing in order to make some money. He started out by selling his work to neighbours for as little as 20 or 50 baht, all the time improving his skills with the help of You Tube videos and an art teacher at school.
The arrival of the Covid-19 lock-down provided him with extra time to focus on his art, reproducing more of his hometown’s rural landscapes. A report in Khaosod English says Earth’s long-term goal is to be an architect, but he found the Arsom Silp Institute of The Arts in Bangkok would cost 60,000 baht for his first term. In order to get a degree, he would be required to complete 10 terms, something his farmer grandparents could never afford.
“I would not have had money to go to school, unless my grandparents sold off their farmland, our family’s last asset. I won’t let them sell it because I love nature and I love the land. Although I have my dreams, if I can’t go to school then I can let it go.”
The teenager says a student loan is also out of the question as he couldn’t afford the repayments. Instead, he is relying on his talent with a paintbrush, saying that in addition to landscapes, he can produce still-life work such as flowers and other objects, although he draws the line at doing portraits.
After his story was highlighted in various media outlets, orders have started to flood in for his work, with each piece priced between 1,000 – 2,000 baht. Earth is also hoping to use his newfound success to shine a light on the environmental challenges faced by Kalasin, and hopes to build an environmentally-friendly hut in which to teach others how to paint while caring for the environment.
“Maybe people pity me, because they heard about my story. But I want to raise the issue of the environment too, to put the focus on that. There are so many issues in this area, deforestation, trash pollution, burning trash, chemical fertilisers. The issue is about both the environment and art. I want children to care for nature and the environment.”
Anyone interested in purchasing Earth’s work can contact him through his Facebook page.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
North East
Khon Kaen police investigate tyre puncture epidemic
10 vehicles have been damaged after hundreds of nails were dumped on a road in Khon Kaen, north east Thailand. Police don’t know whether the nails were maliciously dumped on the road or if it was an accident.
The nails were found in front of the Nong Go school in Khon Kaen. At least 10 motorbikes and cars have been affected and ended up with flat tyres after driving over the nails. Some cars had up to 10 nails stuck in their tyres. Locals in the area rushed to pick up the nails from the road filling buckets with the dumped nails.
A retired teacher from Nong Go, Kranuan District, Teerapong Sanhom, is one of the victims of a flat tyre. He told police he was driving along the road when he drove over the nails scattered all over the road. Police say that whoever dropped the nails did so over a 700 metre stretch of the road. Some of the district’s car or motorbike owners have had 2 or 3 vehicles affected.
Teerapong says he saw another motorbike driver with a flat tyre driving past his home.
“Other victims told me that they too have had punctured tyres.”
Teerapong wondered why the drivers happened to have a flat tyre near his home and checked the road in front of his home and found it scattered with nails, big and small. Locals have been trying their best to pick up the nails hoping that other drivers won’t end up with more damage and punctures. There has been so many nails that some have turned to sweep the nails onto the side of the road and pick them up later.
Teerapong checked the vehicles at his home and discovered 3 had been damaged. The cost of repairing the tyres has been about 1,000 baht each.
Police are continuing to investigate where all the nails came from.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
31 illegal Cambodian migrant workers apprehended in border town
Thai immigration authorities arrested 3 Thais and 31 illegal Cambodian migrants travelling in 3 pickup trucks in Sa Kaeo, about 200 kilometres east of Bangkok, near the Cambodian border yesterday morning. 4 other vehicles managed to evade officials. The Thais stand charged with assisting illegal migrant workers. They have been identified as 39 year old driver Yotha Nadkhiew, 42 year old Manas Tachai of Nonthaburi, and 19 year old Khanakorn Niyomthat of Muang district in Ratchaburi.
The re-entry of illegal migrants back into Thailand has now become a key immigration issue.
The assistant district chief of Khok Sung district says a combined team of police, local officials and defence volunteers were deployed to a village checkpoint after receiving a tip that illegal Cambodian migrants would be entering the country via that route.
The team spotted 7 pickup trucks, 4 of which managed to speed off from the checkpoint. Officers managed to intercept the other 3.
31 Cambodians were found in the beds of the trucks. None of them had entry documents. They told officers that they had crossed into Thailand at a border village in Khok Sung district and then got into the pickup trucks.
They were handed over to police for legal action.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
An entrepreneur in Isaan’s Nakhon Ratchasima province is transforming an old Airbus A330 jetliner (formerly flying with Thai Airways) into a restaurant, hoping his new business will take off after months of being ‘grounded’ by lockdown restrictions enforced by the Thai government. 33 year old Sirikorn Phimparat, manager of Airways Land, says the aircraft is now being refurbished as a tourist attraction and unique, quirky dining option.
In the cabin, diners will find the atmosphere of air travel meticulously recreated, down to the waitresses dressed as flight attendants. But he promises the airline food will be seriously upgraded when the restaurant opens later this year.
But it’s not just a humongous plane that will attract customers. The new adventure park will also allow visitors to trot, canter or gallop straight into another fantasy world. Airways Land will also take them to the land of cowboys, Thai style. The themed attraction is scheduled to open at the end of this year.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Some more photos of the park and the original Thai Airways plane that has been decommissioned – Facebook/Airways Land
