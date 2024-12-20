3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police have detained three young men following a violent assault and kidnapping for ransom involving a local businessman in Kalasin province. The incident occurred after he had attended a retro dance event in Kalasin province. Police are actively pursuing two additional suspects, one identified as the group’s ringleader.

Police in Kalasin yesterday, December 19, arrested three individuals connected to the incident and presented them before the provincial court. Those apprehended include 26 year old Narupon, 39 year old Khajonsak, and 26 year old Surachai.

They face five serious charges, including grievous bodily harm and illegal possession and use of firearms in public. The charges also encompass unlawful detention for ransom, with the group demanding 10 million baht for the 36 year old businessman, Thirawut’s release.

The violent episode unfolded in the early hours of December 15. Thirawut was on a motorcycle with a friend when they encountered the suspects at a junction in the Non Laem Thong subdistrict. A verbal confrontation ensued, after which the suspects violently assaulted Thirawut and fired warning shots.

His friend, who attempted to intervene, was threatened, allowing the suspects to abduct Thirawut in a pickup truck, leaving the motorcycle behind.

By morning, Thirawut’s family, unable to reach him, reported the businessman’s disappearance to the Sahatsakhan police. Shortly after, they received a ransom demand call from the kidnappers. The police, in collaboration with local community leaders, launched a search operation, eventually locating Thirawut and transporting him to the hospital for treatment. An investigative team quickly identified five individuals involved in the crime.

“The initial investigation indicated the presence of five perpetrators,” said Police Colonel Man Siri-Chai, leading the investigation. “The captured suspects claimed they were at the scene but denied participating in the assault.”

Efforts are now focused on capturing the two remaining suspects, 34 year old Pongpisit and 26 year old Sirawut. Pongpisit is believed to be the mastermind behind the attack. The court has issued arrest warrants, and police have intensified their search efforts, reported KhaoSod.

“We urge the two fugitives to surrender themselves to the police.”