Methamphetamine thrown on stage at Kalasin beauty pageant (video)

A surprising incident unfolded during a beauty pageant at a Loy Krathong festival when a young man unexpectedly threw methamphetamine (meth) onto the stage.

This disruption occurred at Huai Mano Reservoir, Seri Thai Airport, in Na Khu district, Kalasin province, at 10pm yesterday, November 15. The individual involved, a known psychiatric patient with a history of drug use, had recently been released back into the community following rehabilitation.

During the talent segment of the Nang Noppamas pageant, the man ascended the stage and scattered the illicit substance, causing confusion among participants and attendees. Local police officers quickly intervened, apprehending the man without any harm to others. The unexpected turn of events left both the contestants and audience bewildered.

According to initial inquiries, the man was identified as a psychiatric patient who had previously been involved with drugs. He had completed treatment and was released to return home prior to this incident. However, the community is now questioning the origin of the meth and to whom it belongs. There is a call for police to thoroughly investigate this matter.

“We were all shocked by what happened. It’s a reminder of the importance of proper support and monitoring for individuals with such backgrounds.”

The incident has sparked discussions on the effectiveness of rehabilitation programs and the processes in place for monitoring individuals post-treatment. It highlights the challenges faced by both patients and the community in preventing similar occurrences.

“We need to ensure that those who are released from treatment are not only supported but also monitored to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

The pageant, an integral part of the Loy Krathong festivities, was temporarily disrupted but resumed after the situation was resolved. The event continued under heightened security, ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all participants and spectators.

Police are now investigating the source of the drugs and have assured the public that measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. This event has underscored the need for comprehensive support systems for individuals recovering from substance abuse, as well as the importance of ensuring public safety at community events.

“We are committed to investigating this incident thoroughly and ensuring that such an event does not happen again. Public safety is our top priority.”

The Loy Krathong Festival, celebrated nationwide, is known for its beauty and cultural significance. This incident, although unexpected, has not dampened the spirit of the festival, with attendees continuing to participate in various activities and ceremonies.

As the investigation continues, the community remains hopeful for a resolution that will address the concerns raised and prevent future incidents, reported KhaoSod.

