Police intercept convoy with illegal Chinese imports in Kalasin

Police intercepted a convoy of three 10-wheel trucks transporting illegal Chinese imports worth 20 million baht. Over 800 items lacking proper certification were confiscated. The drivers claimed they were hired to deliver the goods.

Highway police intercepted three ten-wheel trucks loaded with illegal Chinese imports yesterday, August 15. The operation took place on Highway 299, kilometres 19-20, in Phai subdistrict, Mueang district, Kalasin province. The convoy, consisting of Hino trucks, was travelling from Somdet district towards Kalasin province when officers flagged them down for inspection due to suspicions about the contents.

Upon inspection, police discovered that the trucks were tightly packed with various items imported from China. Customs officials were called in to assist with the examination. The initial investigation revealed that the cargo included electrical appliances without the required Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) certification, counterfeit goods, hazardous materials, foreign liquor and cigarettes, and automobile accessories and electronics. In total, 846 items worth 20 million baht were confiscated.

The drivers, identified as Montree, Pongsakorn, and Chanapol (last names withheld), were interrogated following the discovery. They revealed that they had picked up the goods from the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge and were instructed to deliver them to a warehouse in a central province. The drivers stated they were paid per trip and had no relevant documentation for the cargo provided by their employer.

“We were hired to transport these goods and had no idea they were illegal.”

Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the smuggling operation and identify the individuals behind it. The detained drivers and confiscated goods have been handed over to the Mueang Kalasin Police Station and customs officials for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

The operation highlights the ongoing issue of illegal imports entering Thailand, particularly from neighbouring countries. Police are working to curb such activities, focusing on stringent inspections and collaboration between different law enforcement agencies, said a spokesperson.

“These illegal imports not only violate the law but also pose significant risks to consumers due to the lack of proper safety standards.”