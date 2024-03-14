‘Wai Khru’ ceremony proposed as cultural heritage

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

To celebrate Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob today announced plans to propose the inclusion of the Wai Khru ceremony in UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage.

Taking approximately six months to meticulously craft the proposal, the ministry aims to showcase the profound tradition of students expressing gratitude and reverence towards their teachers, a practice deeply rooted in Thai history.

The Wai Khru ceremony, observed since ancient times, symbolizes a heartfelt appreciation for educators and occurs annually on the second Thursday of June, signifying the commencement of the academic year. Minister Chidchob expressed optimism about enhancing Thai students’ global standing, targeting improvements in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) performance.

Attributing Thai students’ subpar PISA scores to both testing skill deficiencies and inadequate school support, the minister underscored the imperative of addressing these challenges, reported Thai PBS World.

With concerted efforts towards refining testing techniques and bolstering school resources, Minister Chidchob foresees a significant upturn in Thai students’ performance on the international stage.

In related news, a proposal for the inclusion of four historic town clusters located in the southern province of Songkhla in UNESCO’s tentative list of potential new world heritage sites has been forwarded by Thailand’s national committee at the World Heritage Convention. The recommendation was made yesterday, with the old town clusters representing communities and sites linked to Songkhla Lake.

In other news, Bangkok, Khon Kaen, and Yala clinched spots in UNESCO’s 2024 Global Network for Learning Cities (GNLC), heralding a new era of lifelong learning across Thailand. Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob unveiled the exciting news, showcasing Thailand’s commitment to fostering continuous education and development.

Joining the ranks of previously listed cities such as Chiang Rai (2019), Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Chachoengsao (2020), along with Sukhothai, Phayao, and Hat Yai (2022), these three cities are set to revolutionise learning paradigms, according to Police General Permpoon, who also chairs the National Commission for UNESCO.