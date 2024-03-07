Thailand proposes four Songkhla town clusters for UNESCO list

Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

A proposal for the inclusion of four historic town clusters located in the southern province of Songkhla in UNESCO’s tentative list of potential new world heritage sites has been forwarded by Thailand’s national committee on the World Heritage Convention. The recommendation was made yesterday, with the old town clusters representing communities and sites linked to Songkhla Lake.

The committee meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister, Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, identified the clusters as the Phang Yang, Phakho, and Si Yang old towns, the Sathing Phra old town, the Pom Khai Singkora and the Laem Son old towns, and the Songkhla and the Bo Yang old towns. These historic towns are spread across the districts of Mueang, Ranot, Sathing Phra, and Singha Nakhon.

For the recommendation to progress, the proposal will be presented to the Cabinet before its submission to the Unesco World Heritage Centre. The timing is strategic, aiming to coincide with the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, scheduled for July 21 to July 31.

In addition to this, the committee acknowledged the tentative list nomination proposal of Phu Phra Bat Historical Park in the Ban Phue district, located in the northeastern province of Udon Thani. This significant site could be included in Unesco’s tentative list soon, reported Bangkok Post.

The committee also instructed the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning and the Fine Arts Department to expedite coordination work for a separate nomination proposal. This proposal, suggested by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, involves the entire province of Nan, with the intention of designating it as a new World Heritage site.

In related news, Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun experienced an unexpected surge in visitor numbers over the weekend, following its announcement as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO on September 19 last year.