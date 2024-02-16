Thailand’s newest UNESCO learning cities revealed, Bangkok on the list

Published: 13:43, 16 February 2024
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Bangkok, Khon Kaen, and Yala have clinched spots in UNESCO’s 2024 Global Network for Learning Cities (GNLC), heralding a new era of lifelong learning across Thailand.

Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob unveiled the exciting news, showcasing Thailand’s commitment to fostering continuous education and development.

Joining the ranks of previously listed cities such as Chiang Rai (2019), Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Chachoengsao (2020), along with Sukhothai, Phayao, and Hat Yai (2022), these three cities are set to revolutionise learning paradigms, according to Police General Permpoon, who also chairs the National Commission for UNESCO.

Bangkok, labelled as a city at the forefront of amalgamating learning systems for widespread educational access, is striving towards a sustainable learning environment as its ultimate objective. Khon Kaen, renowned for its expertise in integrating cultural learning methodologies to uplift marginalised communities, is poised to make a significant impact.

Meanwhile, Yala is envisioned as a hub for smart learning initiatives, with a diverse range of learning strategies tailored to meet the unique needs of its populace.

Pol. Gen. Permpoon highlighted that Thailand’s involvement in the GNLC opens doors to increased participation in developmental initiatives and the hosting of international academic gatherings, ultimately empowering its citizens.

UNESCO underscores the GNLC’s mission to promote lifelong learning, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The roster of 64 cities from 35 nations in the GNLC network, boasting 356 member cities from 79 countries, reflects a global commitment to educational advancement, reported Bangkok Post.

In a wider scope, other cities across the Asia Pacific region are also joining the GNLC this year, including Nanjing and Suzhou in China, Legazpi in the Philippines, Busan, Seo-gu, and Hanam in South Korea, as well as Ho Chi Minh City and Son La in Vietnam.

In related news, UNESCO has recognised the Songkran festival as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. The official declaration was made on December 6 last year during UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee meeting for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Botswana.

