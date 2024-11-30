Villagers in Uthai Thani flock to banyan tree for lucky numbers

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:17, 30 November 2024| Updated: 14:19, 30 November 2024
Villagers in Uthai Thani flock to banyan tree for lucky numbers
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Excitement builds as villagers gather around the near century-old banyan tree near a crematorium in Uthai Thani, hoping for a lucky lottery number.

Reports indicate that on the evening before a lottery draw, people flock to this tree at Wat Hadsainngam in Village 8, Rabam subdistrict, Lan Sak district. The locals are drawn by the belief that a long-haired woman in traditional Thai attire inhabits the tree.

Residents who come seeking luck often choose the quiet, dimly lit evenings to make their wishes. They believe the stillness enhances the mystical experience, increasing the chances of obtaining the coveted numbers. Over the years, many have claimed to have won the lottery after visiting this tree, further fueling the legend of the spirit that resides there. One local recounted that after attending a cremation at the temple, they dreamt of a tall woman guarding the crematorium under the banyan tree.

“The next day, I came to the tree in the evening and offered incense. As I did, I noticed numbers appearing on the tree. I used these numbers to buy lottery tickets and ended up winning, which only confirmed to many that a spirit inhabits the tree because of its proximity to the crematorium, where some spirits linger,” one villager shared.

Related news

People gathered yesterday, November 29, to offer incense and powder to the tree, with numbers like 07, 67, and 23 appearing to some, while others noted the incense revealed the number 226. These numbers were quickly turned into lottery tickets by hopeful participants.

The phenomenon is not just a local curiosity. It highlights a deep-seated cultural belief in spirits and their influence on everyday life, particularly in rural Thailand. The banyan tree, a common feature in Thai folklore, is often associated with spirits and deities, believed to be a bridge between the spiritual and physical worlds. This specific tree, located near a site of death and mourning, only amplifies its mystical allure.

Villagers in Uthai Thani flock to banyan tree for lucky numbers | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Visitors to the temple and tree come from various backgrounds, united by a shared hope to change their fortunes. While some approach with skepticism, others are firm believers, having previously experienced what they describe as miraculous wins. The tree stands as a symbol of hope and mystery, drawing those who seek a touch of the supernatural in their quest for wealth.

The gathering around the tree ahead of lottery draws has become a ritual for many, with the atmosphere charged with anticipation and reverence. People whisper prayers and promises, hoping for a sign that will lead them to financial relief. The numbers are seen as a gift from the spirit, a tangible link to a world beyond the ordinary, reported KhaoSod.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why do banyan trees often feature prominently in Thai folklore?

Banyan trees are believed to be a bridge between the spiritual and physical worlds, often associated with spirits and deities in Thai culture.

How does the presence of a crematorium influence beliefs about the banyan tree’s spirit?

The crematorium enhances the tree’s mystical allure, as it’s believed spirits linger near sites of death, amplifying the tree’s spiritual significance.

What if the lottery numbers from the banyan tree stopped appearing to villagers?

It could challenge the community’s beliefs, possibly leading to a decline in ritual gatherings and altering local cultural practices.

How do cultural beliefs in spirits affect everyday life in rural Thailand?

These beliefs influence rituals, community gatherings, and personal decisions, reflecting a deep integration of spirituality in daily life.

What drives people from diverse backgrounds to seek fortunes at the banyan tree?

Hope for financial relief, belief in supernatural aid, and the allure of participating in a cultural tradition unite these seekers.

Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

