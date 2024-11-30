Towering wave sweeps Russian woman into sea on Koh Samui

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A towering wave measuring 5 to 6 metres swept a Russian woman off the rocks at a Koh Samui viewpoint and into the sea, where she vanished. Efforts to rescue her proved futile due to the intense sea conditions.

The Bo Phut Police Station communication centre in Surat Thani province received an urgent report about a tourist being pulled into the sea at Koh Samui yesterday, November 29 at 1.30pm. The incident occurred beneath the Laem Koh viewpoint, prompting immediate coordination among the Koh Samui Marine Police, the Samui Rescue Association, and other local emergency services to provide support in the rescue operation.

Advertisements

Eyewitnesses recounted seeing a foreign woman being struck by a massive wave and swept off the rocks into the ocean. Despite their attempts to help, the sea’s ferocity, with waves towering no less than 3 metres, made any rescue efforts impossible. Shortly after, the woman was observed struggling to stay afloat before she disappeared beneath the waves.

The search operation, however, yielded no success in locating the missing individual. The only item found was a pink foam mat floating amidst the raging sea. After about 30 minutes, the search had to be temporarily suspended due to the perilous sea conditions, marked by large waves that posed significant risks to the rescue teams.

Further investigations using CCTV footage from the viewpoint revealed that at 12.57pm, 24 year old Kamilla Belyatskaya of Russian nationality, arrived in a red car. She parked at the viewpoint’s parking area, retrieved a foam mat from the car’s boot, and proceeded towards the rocks below the viewpoint. It was at this moment she was caught off guard by the towering wave.

Chaiporn Supprasert, head of the Samui Rescue Association, explained, “Upon receiving the report, the tourist was still seen floating. However, upon arrival at the scene, her body was already lifeless, with the waves repeatedly submerging her before she disappeared.”

The waves were too formidable for even jet skis to approach the area, as they reached heights of 5 to 6 metres.

Advertisements

There were reports of another person falling into the sea during the incident. However, these claims are yet to be verified as to whether there were indeed two missing individuals. In response to the incident, Koh Samui Municipality has closed off the pathway leading to the viewpoint rocks to prevent further accidents. A temporary marine disaster response centre has been established to assist in the ongoing search efforts.

What Other Media Are Saying

Bangkok Post reports on the tragic drowning of a Russian tourist in Koh Samui, highlighting the dangers of strong waves and the need for caution when swimming in unfamiliar waters. (read more)

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why are towering waves common in Koh Samui’s coastal areas? Towering waves can occur due to seasonal monsoons, sudden weather changes, or geographical factors, making coastal areas like Koh Samui vulnerable to such incidents. How do rescue operations adapt to extreme sea conditions? Rescue teams often use specialized equipment and strategies, like drones or advanced communication systems, to navigate challenging conditions and ensure rescuer safety. What if tourists underestimate the power of the sea? Ignoring weather warnings can lead to tragic accidents, emphasizing the need for increased awareness and adherence to safety guidelines in coastal regions. What role does technology play in preventing similar incidents? CCTV, weather forecasting, and alert systems can help monitor dangerous conditions, guiding timely interventions and informing public safety measures. How can local authorities enhance safety at tourist viewpoints? Implementing barriers, clear signage, and real-time weather alerts can significantly reduce risks, ensuring safer experiences for visitors.