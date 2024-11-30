Up in flames: Bangkok house fire claims life of 50 year old man

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A devastating house fire claimed the life of a 50 year old man in Bangkok when flames engulfed his home and spread to neighboring properties. The incident occurred yesterday, November 29 at 3.28pm, sparking panic and a swift response from local fire services.

The blaze broke out in a two-story, semi-concrete and wooden house located in Soi Bang Waek 104, Phasi Charoen district. Firefighters and rescue teams from Bang Khae Fire Station and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers rushed to the scene. They battled the inferno for approximately 40 minutes before finally extinguishing it. Tragically, they discovered the lifeless body of 50 year old Krisanaphong on the first floor of the charred house.

Advertisements

During the investigation, 66 year old Phaitoon, Krisanaphong’s older brother, recounted the harrowing moment he realised something was terribly wrong. He had been on the first floor while Krisanaphong was resting upstairs. Suddenly, an explosion rocked the house, leaving him uncertain of its source.

“I heard a loud explosion but wasn’t sure where it came from. Then I saw smoke and flames.”

Realising the danger, Phaitoon fled the house, expecting his brother to follow suit. However, when he gathered his wits outside, he realised that Krisanaphong had not emerged. Despite the overwhelming heat and flames, he attempted to re-enter the house to rescue his brother. Unfortunately, the fire was too intense, preventing any rescue attempts.

The fire quickly spread to two adjacent houses, prompting a frantic effort from the fire brigade to prevent further damage. According to the police, led by Police Lieutenant Yutthana Ploysuk, the building was severely damaged, with the upper parts mostly consumed by fire.

“The fire was fierce and spread rapidly.”

Advertisements

Police continue to investigate the cause of the explosion and subsequent fire. The tragic loss has shaken the local community, with many still in shock over the sudden and destructive event. The close-knit neighbourhood now grieves the loss of Krisanaphong, who was a well-known figure in the area.

As the investigation unfolds, police will closely examine the home’s structure and electrical systems to determine the cause of the explosion. In the meantime, the local community is rallying around the bereaved family, offering support and condolences during this difficult time, reported KhaoSod.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why are residential fires often so unpredictable and devastating? Fires can spread rapidly due to flammable materials and structural vulnerabilities, making them unpredictable and hard to contain. How can communities enhance fire safety measures to prevent future tragedies? Communities can conduct regular fire drills, install and maintain smoke detectors, and educate residents on emergency procedures. What role does community support play after a tragic event like a house fire? Community support provides emotional solace, practical assistance, and helps the affected rebuild their lives after a tragedy. What if fire services had been delayed in their response to the Bangkok house fire? A delayed response could have led to greater destruction and potentially more casualties, highlighting the importance of quick action. How do investigations typically determine the cause of residential fires? Investigations examine structural integrity, electrical systems, and witness accounts to pinpoint the fire’s origin and cause.