Toxic air crisis: 70 provinces choked by dangerous dust levels

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
100 1 minute read
Toxic air crisis: 70 provinces choked by dangerous dust levels
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand woke up to alarming air quality today, with ultrafine dust particles (PM2.5) reaching hazardous levels in 70 of 77 provinces, and Greater Bangkok bearing the brunt of the toxic haze.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) revealed that PM2.5 levels surged into the red, or hazardous-to-health, zone in 27 provinces, primarily in central Thailand. At 7am, Samut Sakhon recorded the worst air pollution, with a staggering 144.8 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) of air – nearly four times the government-set safe threshold of 37.5µg/m³.

Advertisements

Bangkok wasn’t far behind, with a PM2.5 reading of 125.1µg/m³, followed by dangerously high levels in nearby provinces: Nakhon Pathom (119.3), Nonthaburi (116.3), and Samut Prakan (115.3). Other areas in the danger zone included Ratchaburi, Ayutthaya, and Sing Buri, all exceeding 100µg/m³.

“Prolonged exposure to such pollution can pose severe health risks.”

Related Articles

Residents are urged to avoid outdoor activities and to wear masks.

Meanwhile, 43 provinces experienced orange-level air quality, classified as harmful to sensitive groups, with readings between 37.7 and 75µg/m³. These included Lopburi, Chon Buri, and Rayong.

In contrast, only seven provinces reported air deemed safe. Coastal provinces Phang Nga, Surat Thani, and Chumphon recorded moderate air quality, while Krabi, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Mae Hong Son enjoyed good air conditions, with PM2.5 levels as low as 12.4µg/m³ in Mae Hong Son, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements

With the smog showing no signs of abating, government officials are under mounting pressure to implement measures to curb pollution and protect public health. For now, much of Thailand remains under a choking cloud of toxic air.

Agricultural burning, particularly during the dry season, contributes significantly to haze and particulate matter. Vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and construction add to pollution in cities like Bangkok. Government efforts include monitoring air quality, promoting cleaner fuels, and discouraging agricultural burning. However, critics argue that enforcement and proactive policies remain insufficient to tackle the root causes.

Latest Thailand News
GSB windfall: Bangkok man wins 40 million baht jackpot Bangkok News

GSB windfall: Bangkok man wins 40 million baht jackpot

30 minutes ago
MK Group goes MongKol: Thai hotpot chain’s CNY rebrand Bangkok News

MK Group goes MongKol: Thai hotpot chain’s CNY rebrand

42 minutes ago
Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out Chiang Mai News

Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out

50 minutes ago
Philippines and Thailand forge tourism pact amid casino buzz Politics News

Philippines and Thailand forge tourism pact amid casino buzz

58 minutes ago
2 Canadian men found supplying drugs to Phuket music festival goers Crime News

2 Canadian men found supplying drugs to Phuket music festival goers

1 hour ago
Burglar captured on CCTV breaking into Samut Prakan clinic (video) Central Thailand News

Burglar captured on CCTV breaking into Samut Prakan clinic (video)

1 hour ago
Three million Thai elderly to receive 10,000 baht cash handout Business News

Three million Thai elderly to receive 10,000 baht cash handout

1 hour ago
Thai woman left in debt after lending 880k baht to friend Eastern Thailand News

Thai woman left in debt after lending 880k baht to friend

2 hours ago
Thai thief poses as jogger to steal over 1 million baht from luxury home Central Thailand News

Thai thief poses as jogger to steal over 1 million baht from luxury home

2 hours ago
Driver cheats death after terrifying Pattaya motorway smash Crime News

Driver cheats death after terrifying Pattaya motorway smash

2 hours ago
Cyber police arrest Suphan Buri woman for call centre scam Crime News

Cyber police arrest Suphan Buri woman for call centre scam

2 hours ago
Pink dholes with rare colour spotted in Thailand Central Thailand News

Pink dholes with rare colour spotted in Thailand

2 hours ago
Arrest warrant for Thanasun Nilprasert after fatal teacher shooting Crime News

Arrest warrant for Thanasun Nilprasert after fatal teacher shooting

2 hours ago
Inmate escapes Chumphon prison, manhunt underway Crime News

Inmate escapes Chumphon prison, manhunt underway

3 hours ago
Thai man loses 70,000 baht after scammers use fake ID to access his credit card Bangkok News

Thai man loses 70,000 baht after scammers use fake ID to access his credit card

3 hours ago
Thai FDA warns against unapproved smart devices for blood sugar Central Thailand News

Thai FDA warns against unapproved smart devices for blood sugar

3 hours ago
Two arrested for illegal loans after vendor&#8217;s tragic suicide Crime News

Two arrested for illegal loans after vendor’s tragic suicide

3 hours ago
Factory worker assaulted by ex-colleague in Rayong street attack Crime News

Factory worker assaulted by ex-colleague in Rayong street attack

3 hours ago
Trump card: Gold prices set to shine amid US policy jitters Business News

Trump card: Gold prices set to shine amid US policy jitters

3 hours ago
Gold rush: Daylight thief strikes Phitsanulok market Crime News

Gold rush: Daylight thief strikes Phitsanulok market

3 hours ago
Thai school director accused of raping colleague in car Central Thailand News

Thai school director accused of raping colleague in car

4 hours ago
Thai embassies gear up for global same-sex marriage registration Thailand News

Thai embassies gear up for global same-sex marriage registration

4 hours ago
Fiery destruction in Phuket leaves 29 homeless: Safety warning Crime News

Fiery destruction in Phuket leaves 29 homeless: Safety warning

4 hours ago
Thailand urges release of hostages amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire Politics News

Thailand urges release of hostages amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire

4 hours ago
Buriram stray cat survives dart attack, raises 10,000 baht for care Crime News

Buriram stray cat survives dart attack, raises 10,000 baht for care

4 hours ago
Environment NewsHealthThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
100 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out

Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out

50 minutes ago
Philippines and Thailand forge tourism pact amid casino buzz

Philippines and Thailand forge tourism pact amid casino buzz

58 minutes ago
2 Canadian men found supplying drugs to Phuket music festival goers

2 Canadian men found supplying drugs to Phuket music festival goers

1 hour ago
Burglar captured on CCTV breaking into Samut Prakan clinic (video)

Burglar captured on CCTV breaking into Samut Prakan clinic (video)

1 hour ago