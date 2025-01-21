Burglar captured on CCTV breaking into Samut Prakan clinic (video)

Burglar captured on CCTV breaking into Samut Prakan clinic (video)
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A TikTok user, @doctor_on_thegreen, shared CCTV footage revealing a burglary at their clinic. The incident occurred on January 6 at approximately 9.04pm when a man, concealing his face with a black cap, broke into the clinic using a metal bar.

Despite the clinic being located on the busy Srinakarin Road and well-lit inside and out, the assailant showed no concern about being seen.

He threw the metal bar at the clinic’s glass window, shattering it completely. Once inside, he rummaged through the belongings and managed to steal a small amount of cash. Fortunately, no medication was taken.

The clinic’s owner, who goes by the nickname Palm, expressed disbelief over the incident, noting it was an unlucky year for her.

She was relieved that the police were able to apprehend the suspect, making the incident less damaging than it could have been, reported KhaoSod.

Burglaries in Thailand are not uncommon. In June last year, a string of burglaries in Phatthalung left local shop owners on edge, with thieves breaking into shops six times in two months and causing losses worth millions of baht.

Despite police efforts, the culprits remain at large, prompting growing concern among residents. A shop owner reported that her store had been targeted by thieves six times in two months. The first incident occurred on April 19, 2024, when the burglars broke into a coin-operated oil vending machine.

In another incident, a family in Phuket faced an unexpected start to the new year when they returned home from celebrations to discover their house had been burglarised.

A safe containing 1 million baht, gold bars, gold necklaces, and passports had been stolen. The incident was reported on New Year’s Day by the homeowner at the Chalong Police Station in Phuket.

Residing at house number 6/59 in Chanokarn Village, Soi Na Yai, Chalong subdistrict, the victim recounted the distressing experience to the investigation officer.

