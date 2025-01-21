2 Canadian men found supplying drugs to Phuket music festival goers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
148 3 minutes read
2 Canadian men found supplying drugs to Phuket music festival goers
Photo via Channel 3

Phuket police officers discovered that the two Canadian men, who fled a police checkpoint claiming to escape from a physical assault, had been offering drugs to partygoers at the Electric Daisy Carnival Thailand 2025 (EDC Thailand 2025) music festival.

Officers from Karon Police Station stopped the two Canadian men, travelling in a black Ford Raptor pickup, on Patak Road on Sunday, January 19, after they had earlier evaded a checkpoint set up by Patong Police Station. The men were identified as 34 year old Samuel Lee Jackson and 34 year old Jared Liam Wong.

Advertisements

The men claimed they were assaulted and chased by a group of attackers, which they said was why they ran the checkpoint. However, officers were unconvinced by their story and proceeded to search their vehicle. No illegal items were found during the vehicle search.

The two Canadians were taken to Karon Police Station for further questioning about the alleged attackers. During interrogation, police searched the men and discovered drugs in Wong’s possession.

Related Articles

The confiscated drugs included 100 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, six tablets of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), four sheets of LSD blotter paper, 14 grammes of magic mushrooms, 88 capsules of cocaine, 50 pills of alprazolam, and drug paraphernalia.

Canadian men found as drug dealers offering drugs in Phuket
Photo via Channel 3

Drug delivery interrupted

Further investigations revealed that the two Canadian men were drug dealers supplying illegal substances to foreign tourists, particularly those attending the music festival, EDC Thailand 2025.

Advertisements

Police found evidence of the men communicating with their clients via the LINE messaging application. They were reportedly preparing to deliver drugs to clients but were intercepted by the police.

Wong allegedly denied all accusations and refused to provide any information to the police. There was no report on whether Jackson cooperated with the police.

Canadian drug dealers arrested in Phuket
Photo via KhaoSod

In addition to the arrests of the two Canadians, police detained three other foreign nationals at the event after finding drugs in their possession.

The foreigners arrested included a 52 year old Japanese man, identified as Seo, found with cocaine; a 33 year old Burmese man, identified as Maing Myo Khant, found with methamphetamine; and a 29 year old Malaysian man, identified as Ahmed Afif Zayani Bin Ahmad Zubir, found with ecstasy and cocaine.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 Canadian men run police checkpoint, claim assault triggers escape

Two Canadian men ran a police checkpoint in the Patong to Karon area of Phuket on Sunday, January 19, claiming they were fleeing from attackers.

Officers from Patong Police Station sought assistance from Karon Police Station to intercept the black Ford Raptor pickup truck, which sped through the checkpoint in Patong.

A high-speed chase ensued, with police pursuing the Ford pickup until it reached Karon Temple. There, officers deliberately rammed their vehicle into the pickup to bring it to a stop.

The two men, identified as 34 year old Samuel Lee Jackson and 34 year old Jared Liam Wong, were taken into custody and transported to Patong Police Station for further questioning.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found various items scattered across the floor and seats but did not discover any illegal items.

The Canadian men claimed they were involved in an argument with rivals in the Patong area, which escalated into a physical altercation. They said they fled the scene in their pickup after being assaulted, fearing their attackers would pursue them.

อาจเป็นรูปภาพของ 5 คน และ สกูตเตอร์

As they were injured and wanted to reach a hospital as quickly as possible, they decided to run the police checkpoint. The two indeed bore wounds and bruises across their bodies and later received a first aid and health check at a hospital.

According to a report from the Phuket Mass Communication Organisation, police remain sceptical of the men’s claims. Further investigation will be conducted to identify their alleged attackers and determine the conflict between them.

Canadian men in Phuket claim to be assaulted by rivals
Photo via Facebook/ อสมท ภูเก็ต

In a separate incident in December, seven police officers in Bangkok mistakenly identified a Thai man as a drunk driver who ran a checkpoint. The officers brutally assaulted the man, who later came forward to seek justice. He insisted he was neither drunk nor evaded the checkpoint.

The real suspect, who was driving a car of the same make and colour, was eventually apprehended after the story went viral on Thai social media. The officers involved in the misidentification and assault are now expected to face legal charges.

Canadian men claims assault triggers them to escape police checkpoint in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ อสมท ภูเก็ต

Latest Thailand News
GSB windfall: Bangkok man wins 40 million baht jackpot Bangkok News

GSB windfall: Bangkok man wins 40 million baht jackpot

30 minutes ago
MK Group goes MongKol: Thai hotpot chain’s CNY rebrand Bangkok News

MK Group goes MongKol: Thai hotpot chain’s CNY rebrand

42 minutes ago
Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out Chiang Mai News

Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out

50 minutes ago
Philippines and Thailand forge tourism pact amid casino buzz Politics News

Philippines and Thailand forge tourism pact amid casino buzz

58 minutes ago
2 Canadian men found supplying drugs to Phuket music festival goers Crime News

2 Canadian men found supplying drugs to Phuket music festival goers

1 hour ago
Burglar captured on CCTV breaking into Samut Prakan clinic (video) Central Thailand News

Burglar captured on CCTV breaking into Samut Prakan clinic (video)

1 hour ago
Three million Thai elderly to receive 10,000 baht cash handout Business News

Three million Thai elderly to receive 10,000 baht cash handout

1 hour ago
Thai woman left in debt after lending 880k baht to friend Eastern Thailand News

Thai woman left in debt after lending 880k baht to friend

2 hours ago
Thai thief poses as jogger to steal over 1 million baht from luxury home Central Thailand News

Thai thief poses as jogger to steal over 1 million baht from luxury home

2 hours ago
Driver cheats death after terrifying Pattaya motorway smash Crime News

Driver cheats death after terrifying Pattaya motorway smash

2 hours ago
Cyber police arrest Suphan Buri woman for call centre scam Crime News

Cyber police arrest Suphan Buri woman for call centre scam

2 hours ago
Pink dholes with rare colour spotted in Thailand Central Thailand News

Pink dholes with rare colour spotted in Thailand

2 hours ago
Arrest warrant for Thanasun Nilprasert after fatal teacher shooting Crime News

Arrest warrant for Thanasun Nilprasert after fatal teacher shooting

2 hours ago
Inmate escapes Chumphon prison, manhunt underway Crime News

Inmate escapes Chumphon prison, manhunt underway

3 hours ago
Thai man loses 70,000 baht after scammers use fake ID to access his credit card Bangkok News

Thai man loses 70,000 baht after scammers use fake ID to access his credit card

3 hours ago
Thai FDA warns against unapproved smart devices for blood sugar Central Thailand News

Thai FDA warns against unapproved smart devices for blood sugar

3 hours ago
Two arrested for illegal loans after vendor&#8217;s tragic suicide Crime News

Two arrested for illegal loans after vendor’s tragic suicide

3 hours ago
Factory worker assaulted by ex-colleague in Rayong street attack Crime News

Factory worker assaulted by ex-colleague in Rayong street attack

3 hours ago
Trump card: Gold prices set to shine amid US policy jitters Business News

Trump card: Gold prices set to shine amid US policy jitters

3 hours ago
Gold rush: Daylight thief strikes Phitsanulok market Crime News

Gold rush: Daylight thief strikes Phitsanulok market

3 hours ago
Thai school director accused of raping colleague in car Central Thailand News

Thai school director accused of raping colleague in car

4 hours ago
Thai embassies gear up for global same-sex marriage registration Thailand News

Thai embassies gear up for global same-sex marriage registration

4 hours ago
Fiery destruction in Phuket leaves 29 homeless: Safety warning Crime News

Fiery destruction in Phuket leaves 29 homeless: Safety warning

4 hours ago
Thailand urges release of hostages amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire Politics News

Thailand urges release of hostages amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire

4 hours ago
Buriram stray cat survives dart attack, raises 10,000 baht for care Crime News

Buriram stray cat survives dart attack, raises 10,000 baht for care

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
148 3 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out

Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out

50 minutes ago
Philippines and Thailand forge tourism pact amid casino buzz

Philippines and Thailand forge tourism pact amid casino buzz

58 minutes ago
Toxic air crisis: 70 provinces choked by dangerous dust levels

Toxic air crisis: 70 provinces choked by dangerous dust levels

1 hour ago
Burglar captured on CCTV breaking into Samut Prakan clinic (video)

Burglar captured on CCTV breaking into Samut Prakan clinic (video)

1 hour ago