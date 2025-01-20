Thailand battles hazardous PM2.5 pollution levels in 28 provinces

Air pollution in Bangkoik | Photo via KhaoSod English/X

Bangkok and 64 out of 76 provinces in Thailand experienced unsafe levels of PM2.5 dust pollution this morning, January 20, with 28 provinces reaching hazardous red levels. Samut Sakhon reported the most severe air pollution.

According to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), at 9am, PM2.5 levels reached hazardous levels in 28 provinces, with readings between 75.3 and 133.1 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) over the past 24 hours. The government’s safe threshold is set at 37.5µg/m³.

Samut Sakhon recorded the highest PM2.5 level at 133.1µg/m³, followed by Nakhon Pathom with 115.3, Sing Buri at 107.6, Ang Thong at 98.7, Nonthaburi at 98.1, Chai Nat at 97.3, Pathum Thani at 93.8, and Ayutthaya at 93.4.

Other provinces experiencing red levels were Lop Buri, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Bangkok, Suphan Buri, Saraburi, Phetchaburi, Loei, Phetchabun, Uthai Thani, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Phichit, Kanchanaburi, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nakhon Sawan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kamphaeng Phet, and Maha Sarakham.

Thirteen provinces maintained safe PM2.5 levels. Yellow (moderate air quality) levels were observed in Ranong, Lampang, Phayao, Phang Nga, Surat Thani, Phatthalung, Chiang Rai, Chumphon, and Chiang Mai.

Green (good air quality) levels were seen in Nakhon Si Thammarat (25µg/m³), Mae Hong Son (22.3), Krabi (21.6), and Trang (18.3). Thirty-six other provinces experienced yellow levels.

In related air pollution news, schools in Thailand may transition to online classes if fine dust pollution reaches critical levels, according to the Thai Education Ministry. Teachers are advised to monitor students’ health as PM2.5 haze pollution affects several provinces, including Bangkok.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat from the Education Ministry stated yesterday, January 14, that Minister Permpoon Chidchob urged the creation of appropriate plans to organise classes in schools impacted by fine dust and cold weather.

In other news, Thailand is taking its fight against air pollution to the skies, deploying special flight operations to tackle the dangerous PM2.5 dust particles. Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri announced that the innovative operations have already improved air quality in key regions, including Bangkok, the central region, and the upper north.