Thai man brutally assaults woman in Rayong, citing transwoman confusion

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin36 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
95 2 minutes read
Thai man brutally assaults woman in Rayong, citing transwoman confusion
Photo via Channel 8

Police arrested a Thai man for brutally assaulting a Thai woman on a road in the eastern province of Rayong. The man claimed he mistook the victim for a transwoman.

The victim, Arisa, shared details of the brutal assault with the Facebook news page เหยี่ยวข่าว ตะวันออก (Heyiyw Khaw Tawan Xxk) following the incident, which occurred on Monday, January 13. The attack took place on a road along Moonlight Beach in Rayong.

Advertisements

Arisa explained that she was riding her motorcycle to a restaurant near Moonlight Beach, where she works. While on the road, she heard a car repeatedly honking its horn behind her. In response, she pulled her motorcycle over to the side of the road to let the car pass her.

A white Toyota Fortuner SUV then stopped in front of her motorcycle. The driver rushed out of the car and immediately attacked her. Arisa attempted to shield her face from the blows until the man stopped.

Related Articles

Arisa thought the assault ended but it was only the start. The man launched further kicks and punches before fleeing the scene without saying a word. Two women who accompanied him in the SUV did not intervene in the attack.

As a result of the attack, Arisa suffered bruising around her eyes, a wound near her right eyebrow, and scratches and bruises on her body.

Thai man attacked Thai woman and claims to mistake her for transwoman
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ตะวันออก

Boyfriend’s revenge

Advertisements

Arisa stated that she did not know the attacker and had no prior conflicts with anyone. She suspected that a misunderstanding may have triggered the assault. She reported the incident to Mueang Rayong Police Station.

The attacker was later identified as Siriphan and summoned to the police station yesterday, January 14. Upon seeing him, Arisa’s boyfriend, Nopphon, lost control and punched Siriphan in the face.

Thai man physically assaulted Thai woman on Rayong Road
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ตะวันออก and Channel 8

Police officers reprimanded Nopphon and threatened him with legal action. Footage of this incident was widely shared by news outlets, garnering public support for Nopphon.

Netizens criticised the police for seemingly protecting the attacker. Many commented that they would have reacted similarly if a loved one was assaulted.

In an interview with Channel 8, Siriphan explained his reasons for the attack.

“I thought the victim was another motorcycle rider who annoyed me previously. I don’t know why I attacked the woman. I didn’t realise she was a woman. I thought she was a transwoman. I regret my actions and am willing to compensate her.”

Thai woman brutally assaulted by SUV driver on Rayong road
Photo by Arisa via her Facebook account

His remarks sparked further outrage, with many asserting that no one deserves to be physically assaulted, regardless of their gender.

The report did not specify the legal punishment issued against Siriphan. Under Section 295 of the Criminal Code, physically assaulting another person can result in imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Latest Thailand News
Thai tax tangle: Expats warned of new rules on overseas income Economy News

Thai tax tangle: Expats warned of new rules on overseas income

22 minutes ago
Hong Kong sends task force to rescue citizens trapped in Thailand China News

Hong Kong sends task force to rescue citizens trapped in Thailand

29 minutes ago
Thai man brutally assaults woman in Rayong, citing transwoman confusion Crime News

Thai man brutally assaults woman in Rayong, citing transwoman confusion

36 minutes ago
Infineon builds state-of-the-art semiconductor plant in Thailand Central Thailand News

Infineon builds state-of-the-art semiconductor plant in Thailand

43 minutes ago
Drunken chaos: Foreigner flees after Pattaya motorcycle wreck Crime News

Drunken chaos: Foreigner flees after Pattaya motorcycle wreck

49 minutes ago
Woman caught vaping on Bangkok BTS sparks outrage (video) Bangkok News

Woman caught vaping on Bangkok BTS sparks outrage (video)

55 minutes ago
Actor Ple Nakorn reports 6 million baht scam to cyber police Crime News

Actor Ple Nakorn reports 6 million baht scam to cyber police

1 hour ago
AI scam targets Thai PM: Paetongtarn exposes con attempt Bangkok News

AI scam targets Thai PM: Paetongtarn exposes con attempt

1 hour ago
Teacher&#8217;s car hits motorbike, kills Myanmar man Road deaths

Teacher’s car hits motorbike, kills Myanmar man

1 hour ago
Man arrested in Nonthaburi for driving stolen ambulance van Central Thailand News

Man arrested in Nonthaburi for driving stolen ambulance van

1 hour ago
Thai girl reunited with family after abduction by drug addict Crime News

Thai girl reunited with family after abduction by drug addict

2 hours ago
Panty creep: Residents fume as pervert steals women&#8217;s underwear Crime News

Panty creep: Residents fume as pervert steals women’s underwear

2 hours ago
Charity event raises 4 million baht for Police General Hospital Bangkok News

Charity event raises 4 million baht for Police General Hospital

2 hours ago
Honda Jazz suspect evades police in high-speed Chon Buri chase Eastern Thailand News

Honda Jazz suspect evades police in high-speed Chon Buri chase

2 hours ago
Indian doctor accused of killing wife in Pattaya bathtub drowning Crime News

Indian doctor accused of killing wife in Pattaya bathtub drowning

2 hours ago
Breaking fast or breaking gut? Doctor slams 5 breakfast favourites Thailand News

Breaking fast or breaking gut? Doctor slams 5 breakfast favourites

2 hours ago
Thai woman with immigration offence dies in Japanese police custody Crime News

Thai woman with immigration offence dies in Japanese police custody

2 hours ago
Chachoengsao arrests suspects in motorcycle theft smuggling plot Crime News

Chachoengsao arrests suspects in motorcycle theft smuggling plot

3 hours ago
Milk can mayhem: Tin can falls from Parliament ceiling Bangkok News

Milk can mayhem: Tin can falls from Parliament ceiling

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with pig truck in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with pig truck in Chachoengsao

3 hours ago
2 Frenchmen arrested for brutal assault of Burmese employee in Phuket Crime News

2 Frenchmen arrested for brutal assault of Burmese employee in Phuket

3 hours ago
Family leaves Kanchanaburi café without paying for 240 baht cake Crime News

Family leaves Kanchanaburi café without paying for 240 baht cake

3 hours ago
Thousands of ancient amulets unearthed at Suphan Buri temple Thailand News

Thousands of ancient amulets unearthed at Suphan Buri temple

3 hours ago
Thai woman arrested in Bangkok for stealing luxury items Bangkok News

Thai woman arrested in Bangkok for stealing luxury items

4 hours ago
Six year old tragically killed by car in Nonthaburi accident Road deaths

Six year old tragically killed by car in Nonthaburi accident

4 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin36 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
95 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Infineon builds state-of-the-art semiconductor plant in Thailand

Infineon builds state-of-the-art semiconductor plant in Thailand

43 minutes ago
Drunken chaos: Foreigner flees after Pattaya motorcycle wreck

Drunken chaos: Foreigner flees after Pattaya motorcycle wreck

49 minutes ago
Woman caught vaping on Bangkok BTS sparks outrage (video)

Woman caught vaping on Bangkok BTS sparks outrage (video)

55 minutes ago
Actor Ple Nakorn reports 6 million baht scam to cyber police

Actor Ple Nakorn reports 6 million baht scam to cyber police

1 hour ago