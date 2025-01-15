Thai man brutally assaults woman in Rayong, citing transwoman confusion

Police arrested a Thai man for brutally assaulting a Thai woman on a road in the eastern province of Rayong. The man claimed he mistook the victim for a transwoman.

The victim, Arisa, shared details of the brutal assault with the Facebook news page เหยี่ยวข่าว ตะวันออก (Heyiyw Khaw Tawan Xxk) following the incident, which occurred on Monday, January 13. The attack took place on a road along Moonlight Beach in Rayong.

Arisa explained that she was riding her motorcycle to a restaurant near Moonlight Beach, where she works. While on the road, she heard a car repeatedly honking its horn behind her. In response, she pulled her motorcycle over to the side of the road to let the car pass her.

A white Toyota Fortuner SUV then stopped in front of her motorcycle. The driver rushed out of the car and immediately attacked her. Arisa attempted to shield her face from the blows until the man stopped.

Arisa thought the assault ended but it was only the start. The man launched further kicks and punches before fleeing the scene without saying a word. Two women who accompanied him in the SUV did not intervene in the attack.

As a result of the attack, Arisa suffered bruising around her eyes, a wound near her right eyebrow, and scratches and bruises on her body.

Boyfriend’s revenge

Arisa stated that she did not know the attacker and had no prior conflicts with anyone. She suspected that a misunderstanding may have triggered the assault. She reported the incident to Mueang Rayong Police Station.

The attacker was later identified as Siriphan and summoned to the police station yesterday, January 14. Upon seeing him, Arisa’s boyfriend, Nopphon, lost control and punched Siriphan in the face.

Police officers reprimanded Nopphon and threatened him with legal action. Footage of this incident was widely shared by news outlets, garnering public support for Nopphon.

Netizens criticised the police for seemingly protecting the attacker. Many commented that they would have reacted similarly if a loved one was assaulted.

In an interview with Channel 8, Siriphan explained his reasons for the attack.

“I thought the victim was another motorcycle rider who annoyed me previously. I don’t know why I attacked the woman. I didn’t realise she was a woman. I thought she was a transwoman. I regret my actions and am willing to compensate her.”

His remarks sparked further outrage, with many asserting that no one deserves to be physically assaulted, regardless of their gender.

The report did not specify the legal punishment issued against Siriphan. Under Section 295 of the Criminal Code, physically assaulting another person can result in imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.