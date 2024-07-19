TikTok account theft: Popular Pattaya pancake vendor seeks justice

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A popular crispy Tokyo-style pancake vendor in Ko Khram near Pattaya is in distress after discovering that someone close to her has stolen significant amounts of money and her branded handbags. Additionally, her TikTok account, boasting 2.5 million followers, has been sold without her consent.

Oranya Aphaiso, known as Olive, reported the incident to the Ko Khram Police Station and cyber police, seeking strict legal action against the person responsible. According to the cyber police, she has the right to reclaim her TikTok account and pursue legal action against the individual who sold it.

The 28 year old vendor revealed that the account, which has already been sold five times, was initially taken by someone once close to her. The second buyer is reportedly a soldier, and the third and fourth individuals are brokers who facilitate TikTok sales. The current user is believed to be the admin of an online mobile phone shop.

“Before resorting to filing a complaint, I tried to negotiate with them, but they insisted on legal proceedings despite me being the victim. I never intended to sell my TikTok account, which is crucial for my livelihood. Eventually, I even offered to buy it back using my own money, but the current holder refused to cooperate, telling me to sue if I wanted my account back. They might not realise that my TikTok was sold illegitimately.”

Slow legal progress

Despite her efforts, Olive is frustrated with the lack of progress in her case. She has been actively pursuing it for nearly six months, identifying the sequence of sales and the individuals involved. She pleads with the police to assist her, as the case has been stagnant, causing significant stress and prolonging her ordeal.

Another layer to Olive’s distress involves a former close associate who stole a considerable sum of money from her safe in Chiang Mai, where she sells her Tokyo-style pancakes. She reported this incident to the Chang Phueak Police Station in Chiang Mai on December 1 last year, but there has been no progress in this case either.

Additionally, the same individual allegedly stole 1.7 million baht and branded handbags from Olive while in Bangkok. Although she initially forgave them and allowed them to repay in instalments, the theft of her pancake sales money in Chiang Mai prompted her to take legal action, reported KhaoSod.

“The former close associate shows no remorse and is still freely roaming in Bangkok. This person is dangerous.”