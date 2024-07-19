Drunk Thai man stabs taxi rider with scissors to avoid paying fare

Photo via ThaiRath

A drunk Thai man stabbed a motorcycle taxi rider in the neck with a pair of scissors outside a village in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok on July 17 because he could not pay the fare after spending all his money on booze.

Bang Bua Thong Police Station officers were alerted to the stabbing and rushed to the scene with Poh Teck Tung Foundation rescuer workers.

The rescue team took the injured motorcycle taxi rider, 44 year old Thunya, to Bang Bua Thong Hospital. He had a serious injury to the left side of his neck.

The attacker, 56 year old Akkaraphon, was caught by witnesses and taken to the police station for questioning.

Police reported to Channel 7 that Akkaraphon admitted to drinking four bottles of beer before taking the motorcycle taxi from Bang Bua Thong Market to his home in the village where the incident occurred.

The taxi driver, Thunya, informed Akkaraphon that the fare was 150 baht. Unexpectedly, Akkaraphon refused to pay and asked Thunya to collect the money from him at the end of the month before suddenly stabbing Thunya in the neck with the scissors.

To prevent further injury, Thunya jumped from his motorcycle causing Akkaraphon to fall to the ground. Thunya then hit Akkaraphon with his helmet until witnesses and locals intervened and apprehended Akkaraphon.

Thunya’s wife, 40 year old Saranya, told the media that her husband was conscious but unable to communicate with her or medical workers. However, she was still worried about him due to the severity of the wound.

Saranya said her husband was the family’s breadwinner and that she was relieved he was safe and the attacker was arrested.

