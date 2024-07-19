Debate ignites over van-car collision in Patong Hill, Phuket (video)

Image: video screenshot, courtesy of Newshawk Phuket

A collision between a van and a car at the intersection of a hotel driveway in Patong Hill, Phuket, sparked a heated debate over road rules and responsibilities.

Video footage of the incident, shared by the NewshawkPhuket Facebook page, shows a white car exiting a hotel on Phra Baramee Road in Kathu district and being hit by an oncoming van.

The video also shows a security guard from the hotel wielding a stick with a red flag, attempting to direct traffic and aid the white car in making a left turn out of the driveway.

However, as the car pulls out, a van travelling along the main road refuses to give way, ultimately colliding with the white car. This has led to widespread confusion and discussion about who is at fault in this situation.

A Facebook user contributed additional footage from a dashcam, which shows the van driving straight and hitting the exiting white car from behind. This perspective added another layer to the ongoing debate, with many people weighing in with their opinions on social media platforms.

Several online users commented that the car exiting the driveway is typically at fault, arguing that the vehicle entering the main road must yield to oncoming traffic.

“The car from the side street is always at fault. The person waving the flag isn’t an official and has no authority.”

Others, however, pointed out nuances in the situation, noting that while the main road generally has the right of way, the leftmost lane is often reserved for motorcycles. One user suggested that the white car was in too much of a hurry and should have exercised more caution.

“Legally, we might not know, but everyone should be more careful and considerate.”

Some comments underscored the responsibility of drivers to ensure their path is clear before proceeding, regardless of any signals from non-official personnel, reported KhaoSod.

“Drivers need to make sure it’s safe to go before moving. Don’t just trust the security guard.

“The person waving the flag should be clearer and check the distance properly.”

The incident highlights the complexities of road safety and the importance of clear communication and adherence to traffic rules. The security guard’s role in directing traffic, despite not being an official authority, complicates the matter further.